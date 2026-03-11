Thursday, March 15, 1951

BASKETBALL

It is with no little pride this paper publishes the news that the basketball team of the Green Bank High School goes to the State Tournament at Morgantown this week as the champion team of the Southern District of Class B schools. There, they will contest for State Honor in their class with the Fairmont High School of Marion County. The Green Bank team has won 27 straight games while the Fairmont team has won 23 games and lost 3.

FIELD NOTES

Harrison Underwood, of Beaver Creek, reports the unusual – a black fox. He saw it in daylight near his home. The black fox is a color phase of the common red fox. It seems to occur much more often in far northern states and Canada than it does in this latitude. About 30 years since, one was reported seen in Marlin Mountain.

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Charles C. Carpenter, of Seebert, gave a leg for the cause of Liberty and Freedom in the First World War. While he may not get around so piert, he does get around and not much gets by his keen powers of observation. Birds are a special interest.

All this winter and spring, he had a problem bird on his hands. Time upon time he has allowed to take his squirrel rifle and blast the everlasting daylights out of the little stranger. Each time his heart has failed him.

Mr. Carpenter said without a doubt this bird has the most hateful character of anything he ever came across in the brute creation. He would like to know its name. It pest-ered, fought and bluffed every other bird about the place. Even the bluejay gave way to it.

As for robins and bluebirds, and others of like peaceable natures, the bully ragging they got was a plumb sight.

Sure, I knew the name of the stranger, it is the mockingbird – of romance, song and story. He is of the male persuasion. A bit larger than the cat bird; a bit darker in plumage, has a white spot on wings, which shows in flight; likes to eat apples frozen on the tree; and as mean and temperamental as any play actor could be.

This is the third mockingbird I have known about in these mountains this winter. There was one reported from Highland County; there was one on Lower Camden in Marlinton; and now the one which pesters around the Carpenter home in Seebert.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. T. Alex Arbuckle, of Lewisburg, a son, James Alexander.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Sheets, of Cass, a daughter, Juanita Louise.

DEATHS

Private First Class Larry O’Neil Meeks, 24, departed this life February 9, 1951, in the Fourth Field Hospital in Korea as the result of a gunshot wound of the head…

In July 1943, at the age of 16 years, he entered the United States Navy for three years and served two of them in overseas duty. In September 1948, he joined the United States Army and served two years overseas…

He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Meeks, of Stony Bottom; six brothers and three sisters.