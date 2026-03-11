This barber shop in Marlinton, West Virginia, was located in the basement of the First National Bank building with the entrance on Third Avenue. Standing left to right: Arnold Gladwell, Clyde Evans, and an unidentified man. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection; ID: PHS001989)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.