Thursday, March 12, 1976

MATH FIELD DAY

125 students, numerous teachers and many helpers from Pocahontas County High School participated in the first annual Pocahontas Math Field Day.

Karen Hinkle, of Hillsboro School, was the director.

The schedule consisted of math tests, math games and activities and presentation of awards. Participants reported an enjoyable time, testing and competition notwithstanding.

Students from Durbin, Green Bank, Marlinton and Hillsboro, grades 3 through 8, competed.

Winners for third grade were: Alma Beverage, first; Donna Mace, Brian Jarvinen, tie for second; Lenny Pennington, third; all from Marlinton School.

Winners in fourth grade: Lisa Jarrell, Marlinton, first; Annie delGuidice, Green Bank, second; Salina Deike, Green Bank, third.

Fifth grade winners: Jamie Burks, Hillsboro; first; Chuck Workman, Hillsboro, second; Tammy Alderman, Marlinton, third.

Winners of six grade competition were Lois Hogan, Green Bank, first; Mark Newkirk, Marlinton, second; Robyn Hilleary, Hillsboro, third.

Seventh grade winners: Amber Rolstein, Green Bank, first; Laura Howell, Green Bank, second; Bobby Williams, Durbin, third.

Eighth grade: Greg Friel, Marlinton, first; Ann Burns, Marlinton, second; Pamela Sizemore, Green Bank, Third.

Math-O-Lete of the year went to Greg Friel of Marlinton 8th grade. This award was based on the most correct answers about the class average.

SPORTS

By Rocky Lannan

The Warriors won their only scheduled game of the week by mauling Union at Dunmore 107-42. The Warriors completely dominated the game by opening up a 23-8 first quarter lead. The Warriors maintained their lead by outscoring Union 20-13 in the second quarter and went to the locker rooms at halftime with a 43-21 lead.

The Warriors again out-scored Union 26-16 in the third quarter and widened their lead 69-37. The Warriors scored their high of the game in the fourth by ripping the nets for 38 points while Union fell to a low of 5 points.

The Warriors ended the game by thoroughly trouncing Union 107-42.

Another first for a Warrior was reached during the game as the Warriors’ leading scorer, Jimmy Cutlip, scored a game high 47 point and broke the PCHS scoring record by scoring 47 points. Cutlip also went over the 1,000-point mark for his career. Jimmy was recognized before the student body in an assembly held Monday.

BIRTHDAY

Miss Jacklynn Jean Gibson turned three years old. A party was given in her honor at the home of the grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Carr, March 7. Guests included: Rose Biggs, great-grandmother; Janice Gibson, mother; Stephanie Gibson, sister; Karen Carr, aunt; Mrs. Sally Gibson and children, John, Jeanie, Cissy and Shelia; Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hefner and daughter, Missy; Mrs. Nancy Tincture and son, Erle; Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Burgess and sons, Wally and Tommy.

Jacklynn’s cake was baked by Mrs. Marie Dilley.