Thursday, March 8, 1951

GOLDEN WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Winters McNeill, of Buckeye, celebrated the 50th anniversary of their wedding February 25, 1951.

On February 25, 1901, A. Winters McNeill and Miss Etta Beverage were married by the late Dr. William T. Price. The witness at the wedding was Mrs. G. D. McNeill and she was present at the golden wedding, too.

Baxter Presbyterian Church

By Mrs. Carlon Pritchard

The Mid-Century year of 1950 ushered in Centennial decade for Baxter Presbyterian Church at Dunmore. During the late summer and fall of 1950, visitors from far and near paused to notice the beehive of activity that was taking place around this Historic Church of Colonial Architecture. The Church building was getting its first major addition in one hundred years – a basement. For many, many years additional space for Sunday School classrooms was needed. In 1940, with this need in view, Rev. A.B. Willeford, who was pastor of the Church at that time, planned, urged, encouraged and helped to establish the “Harvest Day” sales, that have been held annually since. Money from these sales was set aside as a building fund. Early in 1950, with the encouragement and aid of the present pastor, Rev. Graham Keys, and with what was on hand in the building fund, the congregation, having faith that the Lord would provide funds for the beloved, decided to “kill two birds with one stone” put a permanent foundation under the Church and provide space for Sunday School rooms at the same time. Contract for excavation and of building the basement was given to the Alderman Brothers of Huntersville…

Although the Church is nearly 100 years old, yet it is in practically a perfect state of preservation. The 12 x 12 stringers hewed by hand, are as sound as the day they were placed there. The floor joists and other framing which show signs of having been sawed on an up and down sawmill of yester-year, are good as new. About 1905 a new shingle roof was put on and in 1930, the present metal roof was laid. In 1924, sheet rock finish was put inside the Church and a coal furnace was installed. In 1933, a hardwood floor was laid and with the exception of paint, these constitute the major repairs. The first new flooring is being laid on the portico of the church – the old flooring wasn’t too bad, but a watertight surface was needed.

The original seats, with partition through the center, that separated the male and female congregations of so long ago are still being used.

It is my theory, that the early fathers undoubtedly believed in doing penance for their sins every time the seats were used, judging from the way they are built and the way they “sit.”

Baxter Presbyterian Church was built and dedicated in 1858. A year later, August 1859, the Church was organized by order of the Greenbrier Presbytery by Rev. John C. Barr with a membership of 14. …

The present membership is only about 70, and not all are fully active, with 15 or 20 families that support the work regularly with their presence and means. The growth of the Church has not been spectacular, but who can measure the good influence and Christian teaching that has gone out from it during its long history?

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Berl Tacy, of Cass, a daughter, Ina Frances.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Mace, of Clover Lick, a daughter, Mary Elizabeth.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elton Wade, of Minnehaha Springs, a son, Glen Oliver.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hamilton, of Huntersville, a daughter, Dottie Lou.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lynn Sheets, of Marlinton, a son, Scott Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Ray, of Huntersville, a daughter, Virginia Ruth.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Reed, of Beard, a son, John Paul.

DEATHS

Mrs. Ida Myrtle VanReenan, of Campbelltown, aged 68 years, wife of W. J. VanReenan. The funeral service was held from the Methodist Church in Campbelltown, and interment was made in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Dennis Waugh, aged 52 years, died at his home in Marlinton. The funeral was held from the Marlinton Methodist Church with burial in the family plot in Mt. View Cemetery.

Mr. Waugh is survived by his wife, Mrs. Emma Dulaney Waugh, and two children, Virginia May and Mrs. Thomas Clutter.

He was a son of the late James B. and Emma Jane Duncan Waugh.

He was a good, substantial, industrious citizen; a Christian and worthy member of the Methodist Church

– – –

Mrs. Margie Yeager Beard Arbogast, aged 64 years. She was united in marriage to Walter Aldine Arbogast April 19, 1905, and to his union were born five children, who with their father survive her. They are Ralph Monroe Arbogast, Dick Yeager Arbogast, Opal Elizabeth Gaylor, Argile Chapman Arbogast and Bertie Marie Kramer, all of Mill Point.

The deceased was a daughter of the late Josiah Osborne Beard and Eveline Madora Yeager Beard, both of whom were members of pioneer families of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. She was one of 13 children. …

Funeral service was held from the Marvin Chapel Church, and the body was laid to rest in the family plot in Arbovale Cemetery.