Thursday, March 4, 1926

The ice went off Greenbrier River and Knapps Creek Monday. The rain of Sunday and Sunday night brought up the streams bank full. The ice flow was heavy, but not unusually so. On the Creek, the ice went out in the morning. On the river, the ice passed Marlinton beginning about 4 o’clock and ran for several hours.

– – –

The largest river in the eastern part of the United States is the Ohio, the second largest tributary of the Mississippi. The uttermost fountain of this river is in Pocahontas County, near the foot of Mace Knob, one of the very highest peaks in the central Appalachian Range. The country was discovered by degrees, and the pioneers were puzzled by the careless manner in which a set of mountains were thrown around. They had gotten used to orderly mountains that lay in parallel rows from northeast to southwest, ridged up like a potato patch. But when they crossed the Allegheny they found all sorts of spurs, dips and angles, and the mountains, where there was any direction, predominating seemed to lie from the southeast to the northwest, or at right angles with the tame mountains on the white man’s side. The condition was peculiar to West Virginia, and the geologists tell us that a little island, West Virginia, endured the storms of winter and the heat of summer for some few million years. A scientist will concede a million years more willingly than a school marm will concede five minutes for recess.

So, West Virginia got eroded and made mountains that way, and got all its nice coal, oil and gas ready for spenders.

HILLSBORO

L. C. Bartholomew and Mike Weiford, Maytag dealers, are home from Richwood for a short visit.

Arthur Gladwell has gone to Huntington to go into the Maytag washing machine business.

The Vo-Ag class of the high school went on a field trip to R.M. Arbogast’s near Mill Point. The boys were to judge some poultry but discovered a nest of rats in a chicken feeder. They carried the box outside and not a rat escaped. After killing them, the total count of the dead rats was thirty-nine.

– – –

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank K. Johnston, of Hillsboro, a son.

Born to Mr. and. Mrs. Frank Circosta, of Raywood, a girl.