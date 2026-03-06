Thursday, March 5, 1976

March came in like a lamb. February closed with unusual temperatures in the high 60s.

Colt’s foot, the dandelion-like flower along the highways, was in bloom Sunday, February 29, on the Edray Road bank.

Frogs were out last Thursday night – February 26.

Mrs. Wilbur Miller called to say she heard frogs, Friday, February 27.

Grady Doyle, of Mace, called Tuesday morning to report a large flock of wild geese going north.

SNOW

Nature is always full of surprises. After a couple of weeks of balmy weather, there were five to twelve inches of heavy, wet snow Tuesday. Flowering shrubs and green willow trees bent heavy under the weight. Many trees broke.

More serious, power lines were about four inches in diameter and tree limbs fell and were bent against them everywhere. Monongahela Power reported that about 2,000 patrons in the County were without power Tuesday. Two crews came from Elkins into the upper part of the County, and the Marlinton Crew was broken into three groups. Their radio tower was knocked off, hindering communication.

Telephone lines were in some trouble, too.

THE BOY IN THE SNOW

More about the boy in the snow. We talked Monday to him – Denver Arbogast, now living in Durbin and working for Howes Leather Company.

He is married to the former Virginia Ryder, and they have a daughter, Bonnie, who is Mrs. Franklin Curry, of Warren, Ohio.

He was a 12-year-old boy and living with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dixie Arbogast, in the upper end of the Sinks in northern Pocahontas.

It was February 25, 1935. There was a blizzard and the whole family – there were seven children then – was sick with the flu and/or measles. A baby was due to be born.

Denver started for Durbin and waded snow up to his waist. It took him 5 or 6 hours to get to Dr. A. E. Burner, in Durbin, and the good doctor went back with him. They went part of the way by car, walked part of the way, and rode a horse part of the way. The CCC boys at Camp Thornwood helped open the road for them. Dr. Burner got there to doctor the family and deliver a son, Henry. The Dixie Arbogasts have a total of 14 children.

The neighboring folk and the CCC boys got it all together and sent the story to the famous radio program, “We, the People,” and in about a week Denver was off to New York. Olet Mullenax took him to Ronceverte to catch the train, and Denver went off by himself to New York City as the guest of the Philip Morris Company.

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. and Mrs. John S. Chappell, of Hillsboro, announce the engagement of their daughter, Ramona, to Phillip H. Anderson, son of Melvin C. Anderson, of Marlinton, and the late Mrs. Joy C. Anderson.

BIRTHS

Born to Deborah and Allen Johnson, of Frost, a son, Jesse Allen.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Allman, of Barboursville, a son, James Grant, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Dean, of Poca, a daughter, Jessica Rae.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Coleman, of Fincastle, Virginia, a daughter, Alecia Brooke.

DEATHS

Mrs. Esta Fay Bruffey, 62, of Hillsboro; a seamstress at Denmar State Hospital; a daughter of John and Almeda Sturgell Coleman. Funeral service from Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hillsboro with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

Stewart W. Ryder, 72, of Bartow, a retired, 45-year employee of Howes Leather Company, and a member of the Arbovale United Methodist Church.

– – –

James Thomas Henderson, 78; a son of the late James and Mary Crawford Henderson. Funeral service from the Jack K. Wallace Funeral Home Chapel in Lewisburg with burial in Morningside Cemetery at Renick.

– – –

Sue Ann Plyler, 37, a daughter of Mrs. Katie Broyles, of Hillsboro, and the late Oren Plyler. Graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Richard Newkirk.

– – –

Mrs. Blanche Helen Lewis, 57, of Renick; funeral service from the Jack K. Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with burial in Morningside Cemetery at Renick.

– – –

Charles T. Gainer, 59, of Michigan, formerly of Pocahontas County, a retired employee of Pocahontas Tan- ning Company. Funeral service from Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with burial in the Boyer Cemetery.