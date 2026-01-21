Thursday, January 25, 1951

FIELD NOTES

Lewis and Woodrow Alderman, aged 9 and 10 years, caught a fine big red fox the other night. It was not an accident either – they were trapping for foxes. These young sportsmen are sons of Mrs. Bedford Alderman, of Anthonys Creek, near Neola. One day recently they found a crow caught in one of their fox traps.

– – –

A couple of bears have been wandering the winter through on Marlin Mountain. At the fruit farm last summer, they took heavy toll on the sheep of Harman Kelly. The winter has been plenty severe for bears to have gone to hole, but these seem to be toughing it out in beds during storms and then feeding on mast when the weather moderates.

– – –

After a recent snow, Harmon Kelly, tracked a medium sized panther into some rock cliffs on Marlin Mountain. He set traps, but when he went to look, he found that the panther had come out at another opening in the rocks. He keeps his eye on this place and if the panther dens up there again, he will barricade both entrances.

Mr. Kelly is an experienced woodsman, and he knows his panther sign. Thirty or more years ago, he tracked a panther in Cheat Mountain. Some years ago, he tracked one in the Bolar Draft of Jacksons River.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Moore, of Marlinton, a son, Thomas Douglas.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James McCray, of Dunmore, a son, James Howard.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wilson McGowan, of Marlinton, a son, Wilson Mauldin Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Winfred Sheets, of Green Bank, a son, Roy Wetzel.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Jackson, of Renick, a son, Richard Eugene.