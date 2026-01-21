Workers in front of the Buena Vista Hardwood Company mill operation at Stony Bottom, West Virginia. This small, but long-running mill was organized by W. R Moore, of Buena Vista, Virginia. It began operation in 1901 or 1902 and operated until the middle 1920s. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, Courtesy of Mrs. Amos Lytton; ID: PHS001458)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

