ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, March 16, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14815

ESTATE OF: LARRY VOND SHAHAN

ADMINISTRATRIX: Lenora J. Shahan

4864 Potomac Highland Trail

Green Bank, WV 24944-8506

Subscribed and sworn to before me on Januay 8, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

1/15/2c

NOTICE

BOARD OF REVIEW AND EQUALIZATION HEARINGS

The County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in its capacity as the Board of Review and Equalization will convene on the following dates and times for the purpose of reviewing and equalizing assessments made by the Assessor.

Friday, January 30, 2026 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse

Monday, February 9, 2026 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse

Friday, February 13, 2026 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 5:45 p.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse

The Commission requests that appointments be made prior to these dates.

To schedule an appointment, please contact County Clerk Melissa L. Bennett at 304-799-4549 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pocahontas County Commission

1/15/2c

West Virginia Lifeline/Tel-Assistance InformAtION

West Virginia Lifeline/Tel-Assistance Information for Customers of Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.

Lifeline is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that makes communications services more affordable for eligible low-income consumers. This benefit provides eligible customers with a monthly discount of up to $9.25 on qualifying internet service or telephone service bundled with qualifying internet service. In certain circumstances, a reduced benefit of $5.25 may be available for voice only telephone.

West Virginia Tel-Assistance is a program that lowers the monthly telephone service by giving eligible low-income subscribers a discount on qualifying telephone service. This discounted rate provides a $2.00 monthly, non-transferable usage credit.

Consumers may qualify for the Lifeline/Tel-Assistance program if their gross household income level is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if they participate in any of the following federal assistance programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit, or certain Tribal Programs.

To check further eligibility, you can contact your local Department of Health and Human Resources.

Lifeline/Tel-Assistance is limited to one discount per household. Lifeline/Tel-Assistance defines a household as anyone living at the same address who share income and household expenses. Lifeline/Tel-Assistance benefit is non-transferable and cannot be given to another person, even if they qualify.

Certification forms may be obtained by the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Services may vary by telephone company.

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.

1/22/1c

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc., is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the Rural Utilities Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended; the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s policy, this organization is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, age or disability and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible State or local Agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information is available in languages other than English. To file a complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 fax: (202) 690-7442; email:program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.

1/22/1c