Thursday, January 18, 1951

Over in the county of Highland, ladies have a society for the pursuit of science. They call it the Garden Club. Regular meetings are held, usually in the home of a member.

At the recent January meeting, a lady gave her experience in winter feeding of birds in her backyard. Fruits, grains, seeds and suet were items on the bill of fare – water is especially appreciated. Keep the water from freezing by adding glycerin

Her list of birds included an occasional blue jay, cardinals, sparrows, nuthatches, chickadees, woodpeckers, titmouse, wrens and what all; why, even a mocker. The mocker acted high-winged and temperamental. He bumped on and then bumped off the table. He ate up the raisins the lady had served. When robins turned up at the cafeteria, there were content with water and frozen, rotten apples.

My little niche in the program was to tell something of the bogs of Cranberry. They asked me last summer. I will promise anything 90 days ahead; even to the payment of money; and put it in writing, too. While appreciating most highly the distinctive honor, as the fateful date approached, I began to have doubts. It so happened to be the day of the week the paper is assembled and printed.

Then, too, the weather for weeks on end was more fitting for people of my years to be in the chimney corner, a sitting by the fire, than gallivanting over a countryside, 50 miles from home.

However, it turned out that there had never been a better time to go to Monterey. The weak winter sun was beginning to gain strength, the road was smooth and fine with small hazard from ice, the company of fellow seekers of truth proved delightfully stimulating. I would have remarked in the words of an old friend on this return from the Kanawha County jailhouse – the company was as congenial as one could wish!

Anyway, it was a pleasure trip. However, I do not seem to be able to get over the wonder of being able to leave home after lunch, go 45 miles, speak a piece, get back home for early supper, tuck a paper on the press, print for four hours and then to bed by 10 o’clock.

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

Corporal Wallace W. Bussard, of the U. S. Guard, who is stationed in Wilmington, North Carolina, visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bussard, at Frost, during the holidays.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Lacy Wiseman, of Droop, who have two sons serving in Korea, heard the latter part of December from them both and they had been moved out of the Seoul area. Orville had received a banged-up shoulder and was sent to a hospital. He called to his brother, Junior, from the ship, that he thought he was being taken to Japan, but instead he was hospitalized in Seoul. He was removed from there and now the whereabouts of neither Orville nor Junior are known to their parents.

– – –

B. B. Vandevender, electronics technician, third class, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ora Vandevender, of Bartow, is serving aboard the repair ship USS Hector in the Far East.

– – –

Sergeant Thomas E. Gibson, of the U S. Army Air Force, has returned to his duties at McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma, Washington, after spending several days furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Gibson, on Elk.

– – –

Corporal and Mrs. Forrest G. Kellison, of Rapid City, South Dakota, are visiting home folks here this week. Corporal Kellison is with the 8th Air Force in which he has served 32 months. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Forrest G. Kellison, of Buckeye.

DEATHS

Mrs. Rachel Peck, aged 89 years, widow of Wellington G. Peck, died at her home in Durbin Friday, January 12, 1951. On Monday afternoon, the funeral service was held in the Durbin Methodist Church with burial in Simmons Cemetery. She is survived by four sons, John, Luther, George and Oliver; and a daughter, Mrs. Sarah Simmons.

– – –

Harry Hunter Hefner, aged 58 years, of Bartow; funeral service from the Dunmore Methodist Church with burial in the Dunmore Cemetery. He is survived by his three daughters, Mrs. Opal Irvine, Mrs. Hazel Fitzgerald and Mrs. Helen Law; and a son, Hunter Hefner.

– – –

Mrs. Martha Jane Neal Ash, aged 83 years, died at her home in Cass, Saturday, January 13, 1951. On Tuesday morning, the funeral service was held from the Cass Methodist Church with burial in Graham, Va. She is survived by her son, Charles E. Rollins, of Cass

TYPO

A retired printer went into the restaurant business.

“This is an outrage – there’s a needle in this soup!” cried one of his customers.

“Merely a typographical error, sir,” said the aforetime typo suavely. “Should have been noodle!”