Spinach, Feta Egg Muffins

6 eggs

2 Tbsp. water

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/3 cup frozen leaf spinach thawed, squeezed dry

1/4 cup diced baked ham

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 Tbsp. drained diced pimientos

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat 6 muffin cups with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, water and pepper until blended stir in the spinach, ham, feta and pimientos. Divide mixture evenly among muffin cups.

Bake until set in centers, 18-20 minutes.

Chicken Tamale Casserole

1 cup 4-cheese Mexican blend, divided

1/3 cup milk

1 egg

1 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. ground red pepper

1 (14 oz. can) cream -style corn

1 (8.5 oz.) box corn muffin mix

1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained

Cooking spray

1 (10 oz. ) can red enchilada sauce

2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast

1/2 cup sour cream

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine 1/4 cup cheese and next 7 ingredients (through green chilies) in a large bowl, stirring just until moist.

Coat 13 x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray, pour in mixture.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until set.

Remove from oven and pierce entire surface liberally with a fork; pour enchilada sauce over top.

Add shredded chicken and remaining 3/4 cup cheese.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese melts.

Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes. Cut into 8 pieces; top each with 1 Tbsp. sour cream.

Serve.