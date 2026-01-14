Thursday, January 15, 1975

Last week’s reminiscing was centered on the smokestack and wasn’t intended to be a complete story on workers, but we welcome any additional history…

Here are a few of the entries for the contest you may enjoy…

– – –

My Mom says I am a hot head, so I would like to blow my stack.

Joe McMillion

Hillsboro

– – –

I wish to blow my stack to clear the air and help beautify our landscape in Marlinton.

Jerry Jett

Marlinton

– – –

I would like to see an explosion or big boom for peace and progress – not war. I was born in Cass and worked in Marlinton during 1942 for the Ration Board. Also, I remember the landmark well.

Mrs. Evelyn Rayborn

Charleston

– – –

Born there – mother killed by train and was reared by my grandmother. John Welsey Irvine was my grandfather.

Ruby Irvine Winebrenner

Gauley Bridge

– – –

The reason I would like to blow your stack is that it was impossible to get the odor out of my clothes. I was employed at the tannery in the late 20s and lived at Edray with my parents.

John McClure

Charleston

– – –

I would like to enter the Blow Your Stack Contest. I was born near Mill Point. I graduated from Hillsboro High School where my brother, Joe, played on the football team, and I have often wanted to blow up Marlinton after a ballgame.

Mary Kramer

Berrier

SNOW GOOSE

Sunday afternoon, a white goose was honking and hissing on lower Second Avenue as a dog or two barked around it. Randy Stemple threw a piece of canvas over it and took it to the Greenbrier River nearby.

This is probably the goose seen on the Greenbrier the past week or so. The Snow Goose is a stock bird and doesn’t have the longer neck of other geese.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Matheny, of Durbin, a son, Patrick Brian.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Stephen H. McElwee, of Athens, Georgia, a daughter, Brandy Jean.

DEATHS

Mrs. Dora Rachel Combs, 84, of Buckeye; born at Woodrow, a daughter of William E. and Nancy Kelley Sharp. Service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Cochran Cemetery.

– – –

Howard James Kelley, 55, of Fairmont; born at Lobelia, a son of the late Howard T. and Sara Jane Byrd Kelley. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Dunmore Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Emma J. Auldridge, 95; born at Mill Point, a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Abigail Curry Smith. Her husband, Dr. Sandy B Auldridge, preceded her in death in 1963. Funeral service from Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church at Hillsboro with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

James (Buck) Howard, 47, of Richwood. Born at Marlinton a son of M. C. (John) Howard and the late Eula Rose Howard. Funeral service from the New Prospect Baptist Church at Richwood with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Mary Agnes Riley, 78, of Arbovale, a daughter of the late James and Martha Bostic Faulkner. Funeral service from Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Thomas Paris McNeel, 82, of Lewisburg; born at Hillsboro, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Curry McNeel. Funeral service from the Jack K, Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with burial in the Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.

– – –

Charles Woodrow Keatley, 59, of Marlinton a retired miner and veteran of World War II. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial n Mountain View Cemetery.