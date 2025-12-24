Thursday, December 28, 1950

CHRISTMAS

Seems like we all got through Christmas better than usual. War clouds brought soberness to those of an age and mind of accountability to rouse us to be more loving and forgiving. This even appeared to restrain those overwhelmed in a mad, greedy rush for gain and those caught in hysterical giddy whirl of so-called worldly pleasures.

The calm of age and the expectant hope of children and the cheerful spirit of sturdy middle age to shield old and young are beautiful to behold as they especially shine out at the Christmas time.

In this town, the Christmas services saw the churches crowded. At the public Christmas tree, gifts went to the children crowded around. The windows of homes gleamed with colored lights and decorations. The main streets glowed with lights and evergreens.



SOME MAN

Some fellows can get away with anything. There is one in our neighborhood. Morals don’t mean a thing to him. He is unmarried and lives openly with a woman he is crazy about and doesn’t care what the neighbors think. He has no regard for truth and law or the duties of the so-called good citizen. He never thinks of paying a bill. We have seen him take a two-dollar taxi ride without giving the driver so much as a pleasant look. The driver only stared at him and muttered something silly. He will not work a lick. He won’t go to church, can’t play cards, or dance, or fool around with musical instruments. So far as is known he has no intellectual or cultural interests at all. He neglects his appearance terribly. He is so indecent he would let the house burn. He won’t answer the phone or doorbell. He doesn’t care for temperance – sometimes he is wet, sometimes he is dry.

But he comes from a darned good family.

He is our baby.

STUDENTS HOME

Among the students home from the various colleges for Christmas holidays were:

University: “Sugar” Kellison, Carolyn Lang Thomas, “Pooley” Curry, T. Darius Moore, Arnold Weiford, Harper Thomas Callison, Dale Curry, Clyde Given Bussard, Herbert Ardell, Wilmer Ruckman and Dallas Walker.

Glenville State – Ann Clay Allen

Concord: Mary Alyce Beard, Ann Yeager, Rex White, Loria Galford.

West Virginia Tech: Mr. and Mrs. Tappan Thomas, Paul Malcomb.

Richmond: Thomas Moore

Potomac State: Helen Sharp, Jack Vaughan

Marshall: Naomi Carr, Anna Lee Dean, “Dupey” Anderson, Ray Viers

Philadelphia: Miss Mary Moore

Alabama: Miss Betty Morre

Kings College Jimmy Moore and Danny Moore

PRIZE WINNER

This year, nine persons from four nations were awarded Nobel Prizes for outstanding service to mankind. The ceremony was held in Stockholm, Sweden, early in December. Four of the nine were Americans, including Dr. Ralph J. Bunche, a colored man, the first of his race to receive this honor. He was recognized for his work as United Nations’ mediator during the Palestine War…

FIELD NOTES

One recent wintry December day, A. E. Bobblett, of near Mill Point, found a good-sized black snake slowly dragging his length along in the snow.

– – –

Green Bank – Thirteen men and a mere boy got a fine buck in a couple of days hunting during the recent deer season. The lucky hunter was the boy, Sterl Cassell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Cassell, of Green Bank. The deer was a six pointer. The young hunter was armed with a sixteen-gauge shotgun, loaded with a single punkin ball. The young hunter is justly proud of his fine trophy.

– – –

Friday, December 1, W. B. Wells reported a ground squirrel playing around in the sun on Droop Mountain. Wild ducks are still on the Greenbrier; a mockingbird has been seen in Marlinton; killdeers are seen ranging grassy fields for food, and the chrrrr of the kingfisher is heard. All this with the temperature below freezing for more than a week. However, on the other hand, an arctic woodpecker was seen in Marlinton last Tuesday.

– – –

Every hunter and every fisher has suffered the nightmare of dreaming he was ready for the kill of game or the catch of fish, only to experience the gone feeling that gun and rod had been left at home. Then to wake up, pawing the air, only to realize it was all a bad dream.

Well, something like such a foul piece of luck did happen to a party of hunters in these parts last week. The plan of the night before was to go over the mountain to Cranberry Glades next morning for deer. They arrived at the hunting ground only to find on organizing the hunt, that half the men were unarmed. They had left their guns at home. It seems the owner of the truck had taken the guns out of the truck the night before. He did not tell the hunters what he had done and forgot to put the guns back. So, the hunt had to be called off because it was too far to go home for the guns and return in time to do any hunting. My, my, what trouble some people do see.

DEATHS

Mrs. Julia McCoy Hickman, aged 81 years, of Cass; the funeral was held from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church with burial in the family plot in Mt. View Cemetery. The pallbearers were Allen Blackhurst, Samuel Harouff, W. G. Moss, Jack Kane, Fred McLaughlin and Leonard Meadows.

– – –

Mary Elizabeth Campbell Hill, aged 73 years, widow of the late John A. E. Hill, of Hillsboro, died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Miriam Jones at Smithburg. Funeral was held at Smithburg with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.