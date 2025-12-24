“A Merry Christmas, A Happy New Year, is the wish I Send to you. May you find in looking back, my good wishes have come true.” This year’s Christmas wish comes by way of a postcard sent from Mary Frances Bratton to Miss Catherine Clark in Marlinton, West Virginia, on December 23, 1918. Mary Frances Bratton was the daughter of Attorney William Andrew and Fanny Berry Cologne Bratton, of Marlinton. She attended Lewisburg Seminary and married French Harden Moore, of Huntersville. Preserving Pocahontas wishes you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives; ID: PHP007745)

