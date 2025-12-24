Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The December 16 meeting of the Pocahontas County Board of Education was held at Pocahontas County High School to celebrate the unveiling of the new gym floor.

Before the Lady Warriors took the floor in a game against Pendleton County High School, the board and superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams held a ribbon cutting for the gym which not only got a new floor but was also updated with a fresh coat of paint on the walls.

Pendleton Community Bank was also in attendance and presented a check to the school in the amount of $10,915, which will be used to purchase a new score table and athletic chairs.

After the ceremony, the board moved to the media center to hold its regular meeting.

Williams started the meeting with recognition of Marlinton Elementary School teacher Samantha Feather is now a National Board Certified Teacher.

“We recognize her efforts, her exceptional commitment to student learning, professional growth and education leadership,” Williams said.

In updates, Williams gave a report on the the county’s special education emergency status.

“We have purchased policy 2419 for every staff member in the county and we will go through that policy, do a policy study, just to make sure we are building capacity and understanding that we are addressing our needs,” she said.

There have been three training sessions for staff regarding specially designed instruction, co-teaching and classroom management.

Williams also shared information with the board concerning school safety officers. She wrote up a proposal for two security officers and said the salary was set at $35,500 per position.

The positions were posted on the board of education website, but Williams said the salary did not attract much interest.

The board suggested advertising the positions in The Pocahontas Times in hopes it will attract interested individuals.

Technology coordinator Kristi Hamons gave an update on the website, especially the page for Multi-Tiered System of Support. This page provides information for both staff and parents concerning academic, attendance and behavioral support for all students.

In financial management, the board approved payment of vendor listing, payment of P-card, employee payroll, extra duty pay, bank reconciliation, grant awards, budget adjustments, budget transfers and supplements.

In personnel management, the board approved the following:

• Employment of Kellene M. Kullas and Brandy E. Wayne as substitute teachers for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic professional salary, for the 2025-2026 school year, as needed.

• Resignation of Michelle Wilfong as academic interventionist at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective December 19, 2025

• Employment of Jill Stanek as special education/classroom/bus aide at Pocahontas County High School, effective January 5, 2026, for 118 days for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved the following:

• Fundraisers, and out of county and out of state field trips.

• Mutual agreement between superintendent Leatha Williams and Janesa Henderson for an administrative modification from full-time days to half-time days, effective January 5, 2026.

• Policy 5223: Absences for Religious Ordinances and Instruction, first reading.

• Policy 7540.02: Digital Content and Accessibility, first reading.

• Policy 3112: Board Staff Communications, first reading.