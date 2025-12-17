Thursday, December 21, 1950

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

Alvin Gene Shinaberry, personnel man, third class, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bedford L. Shinaberry, of Marlinton, is attached to a SeaBee unit rehabilitating the island of Kwajalein. The rebuilding of Kwajalein’s native village on the nearby island of Ebeye is an example of SeaBee activity in the Marshalls. Blasted by allied ships and planes during the invasion of the island, Kawajalein was sheared of most of its vegetation.

In an effort to help the natives become self-sustaining, the Navy appropriated funds for the building of a new village on Ebeye.

With SeaBees and natives working together at the new site, the completion of the village and the transfer of the natives to their new homes is expected in the near future.

MARLINTON WOMAN’S CLUB

The Christmas meeting of the Marlinton Woman’s Club was held at the home of Mrs. Roger P. Melton with Mrs. Dewey Stemple in charge of the program. Mrs. Kerth Nottingham, musical chairman, assisted in arrangements.

A pageant, “Women of the Bible,” was presented by daughters of club members and members of the Presbyterian Youth Choir with Mrs. Z. S. Smith, pianist; Mrs. Ben Morgan, director; and Mrs. Richard Currence, reader.

The characters portrayed were dressed in biblical costumes and appeared in the library archway, which was appropriately decorated with the traditional Christmas star shining overhead.

Pageant characters were Eve, Nancy Yeager; Hannah, Nancy Ward Currence; Miriam, Margaret Melton; Dorcas, Beverly Nottingham; Pharoah’s daughter, Sybil Lea Davis; Rebecca, Petty Smith; Ruth, Jenny Richardson; Esther, Ann Golding Richardson; Ma-donna, Mary Jarvis Currence.

Following the pageant, Mrs. Frank Johnson spoke on “Carols of Other Lands,” and played a carol from each of the following countries. Holland, Finland, France, Germany and Czechoslovakia.

DEATHS

William Preston Hill, aged 70 years, died at his home in Hillsboro. The funeral was held from the Methodist Church.

– – –

Odie Waugh, aged 41 years, of Chester. Burial in the Wilfong Cemetery, the funeral being held from the Union Central Church. The deceased was a son of Mrs. Rosie Wilfong Waugh and the late Jacob Waugh.

– – –

Renick H. Waugh, aged 54 years, died in Russellville, Greenbrier County. Burial in Mt. View Cemetery, with service from the Union Central Church. The deceased was a son of Mr. and Mrs. L. M. Waugh, of near Marlinton.

– – –

Mrs. Mabel E. Wade, aged 67, wife of Fred G. Wade; funeral was held from the Seebert church with burial in Oak Gove Cemetery.

– – –

Maxwell M. Shinaberry, 28, of Lorain, Ohio, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Shinaberry, of Cass. He was a graduate of Green Bank High School, class of 1940. He started sailing on the Great Lakes in the spring of 1941 as porter and had advanced to 1st Engineer. He was a devoted husband and father. Funeral from the Cass Methodist Church with burial in Arbovale cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Mary Ella Kessler, aged 80 years, died at her home near Cass; funeral service was held from the home with burial in the Wanless Cemetery.