Thursday, December 17, 1925

BEAVER CREEK

Our school is progressing with A. C. Harford, teacher. Mr. Harford tells he taught school in Huntersville in a church in the year of 1870. He is 79 years old and has taught 74 schools. Our school is much too large for one teacher. We have only a one room schoolhouse that accommodates about 35 children. We hope by another year to have a two-room school so the children will get justice.

We hope that Mr. Loury, our road overseer, will come into our community and look over our roads as they are in a bad shape to travel over.

Kenny Underwood is improving after a long illness.

John Armstrong has a force of men grading on Cummings Creek.

Ed Scott, L. E. Gaylor and Kenny Underwood lost a fine bunch of hogs on Riverside Mountain this year. They think they have been captured.

HONOR ROLL

West Droop school, Ovid M. Morrison, teacher: Dale Hollandsworth, Lynn Hill, Stoner Kershner, Wilson Starks, Neva Cutlip, Ora and Vada Copenhaver, Lela Hollandsworth, Lola Hill, Hilda Kershner, Anna Shue.

VIQUESNEY IS SENTENCED TO FOUR YEARS IN PRISON

J. A. Viquesney, former bank president and for 12 years, state fire, fish and game warden, and later a candidate for congress, has been sentenced to four years in the state penitentiary by Judge W. B. Kittle in circuit court at Phillipi after a verdict of guilty on a charge of forgery was returned against him. Viquesney’s attorneys were denied a motion to set aside the verdict, but a 10-day stay of sentence to permit the filing of an appeal to the state supreme court was granted…

Visquesney was found guilty of the second of eight indictments turned against him in Barbour County, charging forgery.

He and several others were indicted on charges of using the mails to defraud in connection with financial operations of the Viquesney Timber and Ore Company.

It was alleged that approximately $122,000 was obtained by the company’s financial operations and that none of this money went into the company’s treasury.

BOOZE-SOAKED TROUSERS ARE LIGHTED TO TEST MOONSHINE

Huntington – Coming at the climax to a wild booze party in a field at the top of Russell Creek hill, Elbert Hagley, 38 years old, thought by police to make his home at Milton, was brought to the C & O hospital badly burned about the lower part of the back and about his hips. He received his burns, when a lighted match was deliberately applied to his trousers, which were well saturated with moonshine, “to see if it was good whiskey.”

DIED

John Jackson died Friday, December 11, 1925, at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Susie Cain, in the Brush. He was in the 90th year of his age. Another old Confederate soldier to pass over the river and rest in the shade of the tree. For four years, he served in the armies of Lee and Jackson, going out in the “College Company” from Lexington, Virginia; this company being largely made up of students of old Washington College. Burial at the Gibson graveyard on Elk.

– – –

Another chapter in the sad family history of D. C. Ralston, Jr. It will be recalled that Mrs. Ralston died at their Bartow home late in October and that Mr. Ralston became ill and took to his bed immediately following her funeral on Strait Creek. His death followed in less than 10 days, and Helen, the oldest of the three surviving children – her age being about 13 – in school at Cass at that time was the third victim. Last week, her aunt, Mrs. Demmick and uncle, Clifton Samples, went to Pocahontas and removed the little sufferer to a Ronceverte hospital where it is hoped careful nursing may save her life. The other children are with Highland relatives.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul R. Overholt, December 15, 1925, a daughter.