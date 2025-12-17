Edmond Lowell Friel, age 84, of Buckeye, passed away Monday, December 8, 2025, at home, under Hospice care, surrounded by family.

Eddie was an Army veteran and worked as a self-employed mechanic as well as being employed by E.R. Totten Paving for many years.

Born September 18, 1941, at Marlinton he was a son of the late Norman and Ruth Bright Friel.

He is survived by his four children with Sandra Cromer Friel, daughters, Diane Friel Myers, and husband, Charlie, of Arbovale, Pamela Friel Dale, and husband, Jerry, of Huntersville, and Kristin Friel Kinnison, and husband, Clark, of Hillsboro; son, Brian M. Friel, and wife, Cherie, of Marlinton; three sisters, Ellen Friel Doyle, and husband, Gary, of Slaty Fork, Delores Friel Buzzard, and husband, Clark, of Frost, and Judith Friel McCord, of Stevens City, Virginia; grandchildren, Andrew Myers, and wife, Bethany, Linzi Mahaffey, and husband, Adam, Braxton Buzzard, and wife, Amanda, Brendon Buzzard, James Friel, Ryan Friel, Allison Friel, Jacob Kinnison, Lillian Kinnison and Hugh Kinnison; and great-grandchildren, Luke Myers, Samantha Myers, Emma Myers, William Mahaffey, Cole Buzzard, Kimberly Buzzard and Karlie Buzzard.

As per his wishes, a private memorial will be held at a later date.