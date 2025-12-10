Thursday, December 14, 1950

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

The following registrants reported to the Induction Station in Charleston December 6, 1950: Okey Lee Dalton, Hillsboro; Ira Na-than Friel, Marlinton; Tho-mas Gilmore Galford, of Dunmore.

– – –

Sergeant Richard Skaggs has returned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, after spending a short furlough here with his wife and small daughter.

– – –

Tommy Jackson, of the Army Airborne Division, returned to his base at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sunday, after spending a furlough here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Jackson.

– – –

Vinton D. Moore, A. N., son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren G. Moore, of Marlinton, has returned to his base at Corpus Christi, Texas, after spending a 30-day leave here with his family and friends.

FIELD NOTES

The old saying “any port in time of storm,” applied to a pair of bears seeking refuge from the stress of weather the last week of November. The sign showed they sheltered for the duration in a coal mine opening on Black Mountain.

Over on Cranberry Ridge, in the neighborhood of the Hunter and Mullins places, there is a progressive stockman who sent out to the settlements and purchased him- self a purebred bull. He grew into a fine big animal and became the master of his range. Along about Thanksgiving, the farmer heard bull bellows and roars. He went to see what the trouble was all about. A big buck deer had come out of the forest and took the big bull on for a fight. The agile deer with wide spreading antlers of many sharp points, punched at will the lumbering, heavy footed bull, and he willed to punch him hard and often. The man made for the house for his rifle but could not find the shells. The deer went back into the woods.

One deer hunter last week got a real surprise when he saw his buck coming round the mountain, carrying an umbrella in the form of a large branch of rhododendron – big laurel – caught in his antlers

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Purkey, of Dunmore, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Houghton, of Widen, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. D. J. Grimes, of Hot Springs, Virginia, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Turner, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry C. Moats, a son, Harry Jr. The mother is the former Phyllis Jane Brice, of Cass.

DEATHS

Reuben Henry Auldridge, of Mill Point, aged 68 years; funeral service was held from the Hillsboro Metho-dist Church with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Myrtle L. Thomas, age 70, died at the home of her son in Mt. Sidney. Born on Elk, she was a daughter of the late James W. Cleek and Amelia Rowan Cleek.

– – –

Charles P. Adams, aged 78, of Dunmore; funeral service held in Dunmore with interment in the Oddfellow Cemetery near Elkins. The deceased was a section foreman for 50 years on the C & O Railroad.

– – –

Lula Belle Miller Irvine, aged 58 years, wife of Levi Irvine; funeral service from Union Central Church with burial in Wilfong cemetery. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Miller. The deceased is survived by her husband, and their 11 children.