Thursday, December 10, 1925

I come to you with this message: I am here to listen to your wrongs and to right them. Here, people, is the army with which I am going to fight tyranny and slavery. You are listening to the phrases of a common rustic, but one who has communed with the stars, who hears the voices of the wind. My home is where the eagle builds her nest. And I am descending unto you. Those who have grievances, let them speak freely – Dario Pex

Last week, the foresters put on their other clothes and gathered at Charleston to hold their annual meeting of the West Virginia Foresters Associaton and, at the same time, the conservation commission, created by the current legislature, held its initial meeting.

Being of the woods and woodsy, I was able to qualify as a member of this foresters’ convention, and I heard much about trees and their habits. There came to this meeting a number of experts from Washington in the federal work and there we considered the question of how to make two trees grow where but one had grown before and kindred subjects.

West Virginia has about fifteen million acres within its borders, of which about ten million acres are covered with trees. The acreage of the entire state ranges from the city block worth millions of dollars to the spruce thicket on the top of Bald Knob of the Cheat River country where spruce trees stand so thick that a rabbit cannot run among them. Most of the forestland has been cut over and the big trees are gone, but day and night the trees continue to grow to take the place of the mature trees that have been made into lumber…

Every acre that has been reclaimed from the wild represents toil and labor and constant vigilance. No soon-er is a field finished, than it commences to grow up again with valuable forest trees, and the farmer fights the brush from the cradle to the grave.

BUFFALO NICKEL

If you have a buffalo nickel you will see a buffalo on one side and the head of an Indian on the other.

From Everyland, we learn that John Two Guns White Calf is the Indian whose head furnished the model for the coin. He is a Christian Indian, a member of the Methodist church. When the missionary society planned to celebrate Indian year, he was asked for a message, and this is what he said: “My hair is long. You came to us too late for a Christian education. But go teach our children to walk in the Jesus way.”

WEDDING

Franklin P. Morrison, of Buckeye, and Miss Carrie H. Brown, of Modoc, Greenbrier County, were married at the Presbyterian Manse in Marlinton last Saturday afternoon, December 5. The couple expects to make their home in Modoc for the present. The bride is known in Pocahontas having taught in the Buckeye school two years ago.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. D. C. Adkison, a daughter, Betsy Jane Adkison.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ross Hamrick, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Morris Friel at Woodrow, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Pat Cook, of Buckeye, a son.

Moundsville – Seventy-four men were arrested near Sand Hill, in a remote section of Marshall county during the progress of a gamecock fight. Forty-five fowls were seized in the raid, which was conducted by the Sheriff and 13 deputies and state police. The cock pit was in a special built arena, the officers said.

Beckley – Stopping a moment on the way to Sunday School to play with a new rifle cost the life of 13-year-old James Howard Cook and brought to Howry Spangler, 12, the grief of having killed his friend. The Spangler boy was released by county officers, after their investigation convinced them, the shooting was accidental – another case of “didn’t know it was loaded.”

Kingwood – Harold Wilson, aged 10 years, was instantly killed by a fall of slate five minutes after he entered a mine at Bird’s creek, 12 miles from here. The boy had gone to the mine to ask his father, Charles Wilson, to come to the outside and unload a wagon load of mine props. The youth was within a few feet of his father when a half ton of slate fell on him killing him instantly. The father had a narrow escape from a similar fate.