It is wintertime. I can tell, because it was reported to me last week that the cinder-spreader has already broken down. We are pursuing the location of a newer one.

Cold weather is here. Be responsible for taking proper care of your pets. If you have a domestic pet (cat or dog), you are responsible for the living conditions of your pet.

CHAPTER 90: ANIMALS AND FOWL have an entire Section with General Provisions. A brief summary is as follows;

§ 90.004 CRUELTY TO ANIMALS.

(A) Cruel acts and conditions enumerate. It shall be unlawful for any person:

(4) To fail, refuse or neglect to provide any animal in his or her charge or custody as owner or otherwise with proper food, drink, shade, care or shelter; provided that for purposes of this division (A)(4) any animal kept outside shall be provided with structurally sound weatherproof enclosure, large enough to accommodate the animal;

§ 90.005 TETHERING/ RESTRAINING OF ANIMALS.

(A) A dog or puppy shall not be restrained by a fixed-point chain or tether for more than 12 consecutive hours in a 24-hour period. This chain shall be at least 15 feet long.

(C) Violations. Violations of this shall be subject to the enforcement, adjudication and penalty provisions of § 90.999.

For information on other such questions, Go online to MARLINTON, WEST VIRGINIA CODE OF ORDINANCES and find other ordinances and regulations.

