Thursday, December 7, 1950



FIELD NOTES

The other snowy night with the moon a shining, Harry Lynn Sheets observed a big gray fox visiting around in the Courthouse Square and making himself generally at home.

– – –

Will Thomas has just been in to see what about a certain statement in the paper about the schools closing last week on account of stress of weather for the first time in six years. He wished for to inquire what about the week of February 1948, when the school buses went for home at noon and some children were sheltered from the storm in schoolhouses, and for days bulldozers were used to buck snowdrifts in roads. I had to admit I did not hibernate that winter. How prone most of us are to forget hard times so soon.

– – –

On many sides, I am getting my instruction to commend in highest terms in this public way the State Road force for Pocahontas County. They sure did noble in handling a trying, dangerous situation day and night in the big November snowstorm. They kept the highways open. Travelers knew to the foot when they reached the sacred soil of Pocahontas County. The going was easier, no matter what road they came on they knew when they crossed the line – when leaving, too. On snowy, icy winter roads our county boundary is not an imaginary line.

– – –

Also, I have been asked to touch up in print State Road forces of adjoining counties. My reply is that such forces are not my moral responsibilities.

– – –

Now that we look back, we can remember there were signs aplenty given us of the unusual big November snowstorm of last week. In the bright warm sunshine of noon on Thanksgiving Day, I saw a raven winging his way above the man’s town of Marlinton. He was headed east croaking as he came from the Black Forest. I figured then he was making for rock cliffs on the Beaver Lick. However, he may have been heading for the Blue Ridge Mountains -only about two hours of flying at the rate he was going. Other ravens were giving answering croaks, but I could make out to see only one.

– – –

Talking about ravens, Raymond Shrader was up to spend the weekend with his uncle, Amos McCarty. He told Raymond the ravens had come in numbers in Browns Mountain from the Black Forest and this was a sure sign of a change for the worse in the weather.

– – –

The State Conservation Commission has purchased 20,000 acres of land in Berkeley and Morgan counties for another State Forest. The price is less than two dollars an acre. This includes both surface and mineral rights. The area is about 18 miles long and from three to four miles wide.

WEDDINGS

Denver Woodrow Kershner and Miss Betty Lou Powell were married in the Presbyterian Manse at Hillsboro Thursday, October 5, 1950. The attendants were Mrs. Nannie Kershner, the mother of the groom, and Mrs. Margaret Kershner and daughter, Janice.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. W. Powell, of Beard. The groom is a veteran of World War II and served in the U. S. Army for a period of 40 months. They will make their home on Droop Mountain.

– – –

Zelma Grace Moore became the bride of Raymond Arlington Waugh Friday evening, December 1, 1950. The ceremony was performed in the Methodist parsonage at Minnehaha Springs.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Hill, of Arbovale, a daughter, Lois Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Rosberg, of Boyer, a daughter, Beverly Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. L. H. McCarty, of Frost, a son, Billy Eugene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Meadows, Jr., of Lorain, Ohio, a daughter, Ann Gardner.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Armstrong, of Buckeye, a son, Lloyd Henry.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Curtis F. Church, a daughter, Shelia Jane.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Page Johnson, of Marlinton, a daughter, Lois June.

DEATHS

Washington – The Defense Department has announced that First Lieuten- ant Vance B. McWhorter, of the United States Army, son of Mrs. Ina Clem, of Graf-ton, has been killed in action in the Korean War. His sister is Mrs. T. R. McClure, of Marlinton.

– – –

Mrs. Ella Cassell Kesler, aged 85 years, widow of the late Henry Kesler, died at her home on Back Alleghany, near Cass, December 5, 1950. She is survived by four sons, Pearl, Price, Dice and Warren, and two daughters, Minnie and Ivie.

– – –

Roger Sheets, of Green Bank, a son of Mrs. Addie Gum Sheets and the late David Sheets. He was never married. The body was laid to rest in the Arbovale Cemetery, the funeral being held from the home.

– – –

Grant L. Eddy, aged 75, died Saturday, December 1, 1950. Burial Tuesday afternoon in the family plot in Arbovale with Masonic honors, the service held from Smith funeral parlor.