Wanda Irene Mapes, 94, of Nutter Fort, passed away Monday, November 10, 2025, at Maplewood Healthcare in Bridgeport.

Born December 7, 1930, in Vienna, she was a daughter of the late William and Ruth (Taylor) Williams.

Wanda was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School and Fairmont State College. She was especially proud of graduating from Fairmont State College at the age of 40 and starting a career in education. She taught sixth grade at Broadway Elementary, third grade at Lost Creek Elementary, and third grade at Marlinton Elementary.

She had a special love for the people of Pocahontas County where she lived for several years before returning to Nutter Fort.

Wanda liked fishing with her husband, Dale, and taking yearly camping trips with her daughter and granddaughter and attended many bluegrass festivals through the years. Wanda also liked to travel, making trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Canada and the Panama Canal.

She never met a stranger. Wanda was sweet and compassionate and a “Mother” to all the children who knew her. After retiring, she was active in many social clubs including the Harrison County Retired Teachers Association, and WV CEOs, the Ladybugs. She attended Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church where she also enjoyed volunteering. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Mapes in 1997; an infant daughter, Ruellen Mapes; and a son-in-law Eugene “Gene” Hawk.

She is survived by her three children, Charles W. “Chuck” Mapes (Janet Bo-gen), of Harrisville, Grenda Hawk, of Charleston, and Theodore “Ted” Mapes (Jenny Kopp Mapes), of Florence, South Carolina; sisters, her twin Waneta Shilling, of Kent, Ohio, and Hencie DeGive, of Florida; grandchildren, Brittany Hawk (Adam Williams), Duncan Mapes (Liz Keenan), Stuart Mapes (Crystal Long), and Will Mapes (Elizabeth); great-grandchildren, Maya Mapes, Liam Lynch, Braxton Mapes, Lawlis Mapes and Dallis Mapes; niece, Gwen Carroll; and nephews, Tim Coleman, Mark Shilling and Hayden Laffoon.

Funeral service was held Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Davis-Weaver Funeral Home in Clarksburg, with interment in Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Mount Clare.