Ken Underwood, 62, of Thomasville, North Carolina, passed away Friday, November 28, 2025.

Born September 13, 1963, he was the son of Joyce Circosta Underwood, of Thomasville, North Carolina, and the late Lowell Underwood.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nick and Ruby Circosta; and paternal grandparents, Denver and Dolly Underwood.

Ken is survived by his brothers, Lowell (Sandy), of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Everette, of Thomasville, North Carolina; sister, Kathy Beverage (Eugene), of Marlinton; daughter, Anna Underwood, of High Point, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Maria and Lyla Hunt, of High Point, North Carolina; one nephew, of Thomasville, North Carolina; and one niece, of Archdale, North Carolina.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.