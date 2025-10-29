This is the Mt. Zion Church in the Hill Country near Frost, West Virginia. On September 6, 1836, Charles and Martha Grimes made a deed to two acres and fifty-one poles to James Wanlis, James Grimes, John Sharp, Henry Arbogast and John Waugh, along with Charles and Martha Grimes to build a place to worship through the ministers of the Methodist Episcopal Church. The church was active until about 1958. This log church still stands today and is used for homecomings, funerals and special services. The Mt. Zion Cemetery is located behind the church. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, Courtesy of Mrs. E. G Sharp; ID: PHS000687)

