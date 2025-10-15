Thursday, October 19, 1950

Although an unattended elephant recently trudged along U. S. 50 from the foot of the Alleghanies to Alleghany Top, a distance of about five miles, the conservation commission this week had received no inquiries from excited motorists or others who may have met the big beast. The only report was from conservation officer Claude E. Rice, of Mineral County, who said a circus elephant truck broke down at the foot of the Alleghanies. The elephant it was hauling was staked out in a nearby field until repairs could be made. Unnoticed, it broke loose and was at Alleghany Top when finally overtaken by its keepers

– – –

Flock after flock of wild geese were seen here Saturday on their annual flight south. The count ranged from a dozen to 200 geese to a flight.

HONORED ON BIRTHDAY

J. J. McGraw, who celebrated his 84th birthday October 12, was honored with a turkey dinner and all the trimmings at his home on Sunday. All of his children, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren were present. Four generations were represented: Mr. McGraw, his daughter, Mrs. Ward Wimer; her son, Marvin Wimer, and his daughters, Joan and “Becky.”

At noon, a bountiful dinner was served to the following: J. J. McGraw, Mr. and Mrs. Ward Wimer, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Barlow, Mr. and Mrs. Odie Clarkson, and son, Billy; Mr. and Mrs. James W. McGraw and sons, Jimmie and “Doug;” and Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Wimer and daughters, Joan and Rebecca, all of Marlinton; John McGraw, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley McNeill and daughters, Helen Lee and Brenda; and Mrs. “Billie Entrikin, all of Roanoke, Virginia; Mrs. and Mrs. James Barlow, of Huntington; and Mr. and Mrs. Jay B. Graham and son, Billy, of Buckeye.

WOMAN’S CLUB

Marlinton Woman’s Club met with Mrs. Kerth Nottingham Friday, October 13, at 8 pm.

Mrs. Alice Jackson, president called the meeting to order and Mrs. Nottingham, music chairman, introduced Sam Brill, local band instructor, who spoke on behalf of Marlinton High School Band.

The club voted to have the band as their major project for the year…

Following the business meeting, a worthwhile and interesting panel discussion on the subject, “Take It Easy,” was given by Mrs. Nottingham, leader; Mrs. Adolph Cooper, Mrs. Clarence Moore, Mrs. Richard Currence and Mrs. Arnout Yeager. The discussion dealt with methods and products helpful in efficiency and conservation of time in the work of the average housewife.

Mrs. Grace Yeager, Stanley Products Agent, displayed products helpful in household chores.

The guest were invited into the dining room where a salad course was served buffet style. The dining table centerpiece was an arrangement of pink mums and lighted candles.

Members present were Mesdames H. S. Ardell, Don Collins, Adolph Cooper, Richard Currence, S. N. Hench, Aubrey Ferguson, Alice Jackson, Walter Mason, R. P. Melton, T. R. McClure, Clarence Moore, Paul Overholt, Dewey Stemple, J. A. Sydenstricker, Grace Yeager and Arnout Yeager; and guests, Mesdames Ben Morgan and George Easley.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Cochran, of Mill Point, announce the marriage of their daughter, Evelyn Mae, to William R. Crockett, of Princeton.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Shad Royce McLaughlin, of Marlinton, a daughter, Sally Royce.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Lee Ervin, of Clover Lick, a son, Charles Neil.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Grover William Wright, of Cass, a daughter, Candice Mae.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Parker Gibson, of Marlinton, a son, Daniel Herman.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Quinton Moore, of Marlinton, a son, Steven Quinton.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lacy Hobert Bryant, Jr., of Marlinton, a daughter, Linda Irene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Shafer, of Marlinton, a son.

DEATHS

John C. Maupin, aged 81, of Campbelltown; funeral held from the Campbelltown Church with burial in Green Bank cemetery. The deceased was a son of the late Thomas E. and Margaret Arbogast Maupin.

– – –

O. E. Plyer, aged 55 years, a son of the late George C. and Pauline Spike Plyer. Funeral service from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.