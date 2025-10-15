John William Eilers, D.O., age 75, of Mingo, peacefully passed away at home Friday, October 10, 2025.

A man of great heart, generous spirit, and a glint of mischief in his eye, John lived a life marked by love, purpose and an unwavering dedication to others.

John was born August 7, 1950, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and held a lifelong love for the rivers and hills of the Ozarks. The swift, clear waters stayed with him always—echoes of his childhood flowing alongside him no matter where life took him. His Missouri roots ran deep, and he remained forever connected to the family who raised him, shaped him and loved him across the miles.

In young adulthood, John traded the comfort of home for the open road. With little more than boundless curiosity, he spent time traveling across North America—rock climbing in the mountains, sleeping under the stars, and chasing adventure wherever he found it. He was a little wild and a lot of fun: hitchhiking, exploring, roaming and collecting the kinds of stories that only come from taking the long way through life.

He married the love of his life and best friend, Hayes, May 16, 1973. Together, they built not only a life, but a home filled with laughter, love and the kind of rooted joy that only grows in the soil of a strong community. Their home in Mingo was his haven—every nail hammered, every garden planted, every moment spent with children and grandchildren was a labor of love.

A man who forged his own path from the very beginning, John was a builder in both trade and temperament. He spent his early years with a toolbelt around his waist and skis under his feet, working as a builder and ski patroller before deciding, in true John fashion, to take on an entirely new calling. He earned his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1992 and, for the next 31 years, served as a beloved family physician in Pocahontas County. His patients were neighbors, friends and part of a community he deeply cherished.

John was an avid fisherman, skier and golfer. It was not uncommon to see him carving early-morning turns on Western Territory—still in a tie—before heading in for a full day at the clinic. He could also be found at midday with a fly rod in hand, casting into the creek across from his office during his lunch break.

He believed deeply in chasing the best parts of life—and he did, every day.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Hayes Eilers; his children, William Eilers, John D. Eilers (Jaime), and Sarah Guyette (Scott); his cherished grandchildren, Adelaide, Lily, Isabella, Genevieve and Abigail; sister, Karen Rose (John); and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

John was a good man. He loved big, lived fully and left the world far better than he found it. His was a life well-lived and deeply felt—and he will be missed more than words can say.

A celebration of John’s life will be held Friday, October 17, 2025, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Opera House in Marlinton.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by remarks at 5:30 p.m.

All who knew and loved John are welcome to attend and celebrate the remarkable life he lived.