Thursday, October 15, 1925

Pocahontas County welcomes the opening of the hunting season, when the frost is on the pumpkin and the fodder in the shock. It invites the attention of the tourist to the warm coves and clear water, and hopes he will sleep warm and well, and that he will be granted an unlimited amount of sowbelly for sustenance. Hunters and all other trespassers are welcome.

CASS

Edward Hickey, one of the few remaining old-time woodsmen, was found dead in his bed at the Cross hotel in Cass last Sunday morning. He had been in a very feeble condition from the infirmities of age for the past two years. He had many acquaintances but never had at any time told where his home or people were. He had boarded with the Cross family during the winter for the past 12 years, and when he became too feeble to work, they still continued to give him a friendly shelter under their roof and ministered to his needs during his last days. The body of the dead man was removed to the undertaking establishment of J. B. Sutton, where it was prepared for burial, and on Tuesday morning it was laid to rest in the cemetery at Deer Creek by the friendly hands of strangers.

– – –

The Metropolitan Shows, a large carnival, arrived in Cass the first of last week to entertain the people with the various attractions, but old king winter came snorting around the corner, and most everybody was busy hunting up last winter’s clothes, if they had any, and putting up stoves, building fires, and sitting close to them, leaving the carnival with all its many pleasure devices to shift for themselves. After more than a week of failure, the managers of the shows loaded their outfit and hied away for a fair exhibit in the State of Georgia where the winter wind does not bite so sharply…

4-H LAMB CLUBS

At Green Bank last Thursday, the Pocahontas County Farm Bureau placed seven registered Hampshire Lambs with the following Four-H club members: Lyle Friel, Geo, V. Hannah, Jr., Dorr Beard, Gus Riley, Harper Hollin, William L. Brown and Hall Friel.

The next day at Hillsboro, eight registered Hampshire lambs were placed with Louise McNeill, Virginia Callison, Merle Simmons, Jacob Johnson, Joe Smith, James M. McNeill, Wayne Simmons and Lillian Hefner.

These lambs were all bred in the county right from the flock of A. C. Barlow, four from Harry Harper’s and four from Mike Weiford’s.

These lambs will be fed and cared for according to rules and regulations, and a complete record kept. At the county fair next year, they will be on exhibition and compete for liberal prizes.

FROM UNCLE JOE

Enthusiasm is the greatest business asset in the world.

Enthusiasm is nothing more than faith in action. It is the tingling of every fiber of one’s being to do the work that the heart desires. Single handed, the enthusiast convinces and dominates by the very force of his spirit. It achieves the impossible.

Set the germ of enthusiasm afloat in your school, in your church, in your district and county association. Carry it in your attitude and manner. It spreads like a contagion and influences everyone. It gets results such as you never dreamed.

Many a Sunday School has been talked to death by people continually saying our Sunday School is dead. Well do I remember in school and convention being asked this question, “Our school is dead, what can we do about it?”

It will be remembered that Christian people believe in the resurrection of the dead and then proceed to have a resurrection in that particular school. It is not always out of place to say this. When someone informs you that his school is dead, it is just as well not to say anything about it, for there is an unwritten law of the land that whenever a corpse is found; those next to it are under suspicion…

WEDDING

Samuel Barlow and Miss Mary Margaret Price were married in Cumberland, Maryland, October 6, 1925. These are popular young people of Marlinton. The bride is a daughter of the late Major and Mrs. J. C. Price. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Barlow.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Withers, October 8, 1925, a daughter.

DIED

Our darling baby, Sarah Jewell, little daughter, of Mr. and Mrs. H. M. Hannah, was born at Clover Lick August 28, 1925, and died September 18, 1925, of cholera infantum. Her age was 21 days and 12 hours. She leaves to mourn her loss her father and mother and many friends and relatives. All was done for her that loving hands could do… She was laid to rest in the home burying ground. Service conducted by Rev. N. S. Hill.

– – –

Jimmy Lee, little son of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Withers, died October 1, 1925, aged one year, 10 months and seven days.

Never will we cease to love thee,

Never shall our memories fade,

Sweetest thoughts forever linger

Around the grave where thou art laid.

– – –

Mrs. Leolla Grimes Dilley, daughter of U. S. and Ida B. Grimes, died September 21, 1925, aged 27 years. She leaves to mourn their loss her husband, five children, her father and mother, two brothers and two sisters.

Yet again we hope to meet thee,

When the trials of life are o’er

Then in heaven with joy to greet thee

Where farewell tears are shed no more.