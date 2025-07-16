Thursday, July 20, 1950

FIELD NOTES

Damon Landis brought in several mussels from Hughes River. This is over about Smithburg, where the big flood killed so many people and generally tore things up so terribly. The raging waters had washed out whole beds of mussels. The ones Mr. Landis had were considerably larger than the average found in Greenbrier River.

– – –

Years ago, L. O. Simmons saw in a nursery catalog description of an ornamental tree, advertised as a honey tree. He kept bees and he figured the southeast corner of the Presbyterian church lot was a proper place for it. This is just across an alley from this printing office, which it now overhangs. The tree thrived from the start. It was supposed to be a kind of white linn. I checked the book and as near as I could make out the new tree was an English linn tree.

The tree is now big and high. Competing trees are to be cut out to give the room it requires. Last week the limbs actually bent with a white tent of bloom, the air was heavy with a rich harvest scent perfume, its whole top buzzed loud with busy bees.

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

Sergeant Charles H. Sharp, U. S. Army, now stationed in Utah, writes as follows to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Sharp:

July 4, 1950

Dear Mom:

I sort of hit the jackpot yesterday with four letters and the Pocahontas Times.

I am getting a little more accustomed to the base, job and climate. Yesterday the mercury read 101 degrees but it is quite a bit cooler today, at least by 10 degrees, anyway.

This whole wing is training now, learning how to set up a Material Depot. It is rather obvious that it means foreign duty somewhere. From the world situation now, they are starting to caution us about security of information. I guess that means that censorship will begin soon.

I was over at the flight operations yesterday watching some jets perform. It is too bad I can’t maneuver one of them. I also talked to some of the pilots about them. Maybe I will get to ride one of them piggyback some day.

About everything is on the alert here. If you cross the street someone else has to know where you are.

I would like to be with that Battalion of the 24th Infantry Division that is in Korea now. I think it would be better than waiting for something to happen.

Guess I had better get out in the sun for a while.

Had steak for dinner.

About all for now.

Love, “Hub”

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Zimmerman, of Marlinton, a daughter, Mary Margaret.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Shaver, of Slaty Fork, a daughter, Karen Louise.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ellwood Defibaugh, of Marlinton, a son, Larry Carson.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Cain, a daughter, Donna Mae.

DEATHS

Forrest King Moore, aged 83, died July 11, 1950, at his home near Durbin on Back Alleghany Mountain. The funeral was held from the Bethel Church with burial in the church cemetery. The deceased was a son of the late Andrew Jackson Moore. …

– – –

Mrs. Rebecca Virginia McCarty, 84, of Droop Mountain, died July 14, 1950. Funeral service was conducted from the Mt. Zion Methodist church on Droop with burial in the McCarty Cemetery. Among her survivors are two brothers, Arthur Hollandsworth and Saul Hollandsworth…

– – –

Mrs. Lottie M. Stone, age 79, of Boyer, burial in the Boyer cemetery. The deceased was a daughter of the late James and Polly Spencer.

– – –

Cleveland Heren Noonan, aged 65 years, of Clover Lick, died July 12, 1950. Burial in the Stony Bottom Cemetery, the service being held from the Union Church. The deceased was a son of the late J. J. and Ellen McCarty Noonon. He was married to Miss Lottie E. McComb. To this union 11 children were born…

– – –

Benjamin Franklin Taylor, aged 69 years, a retired mail carrier, died at his home at Dunmore. The funeral service was held from the Dunmore Methodist Church with burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.