A sawmill operation in Boyer, West Virginia, about 1908. The photograph was taken by C. E. Flynn who was teaching at the Pine Grove School near Arbovale. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives; ID: PHP000683)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at pocahontaspreservation.org/omeka or preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.