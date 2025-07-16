Calico Cabbage

1 1/2 pt. thinly shredded green cabbage

2 med. size carrots, thinly sliced slant wise

2/3 cup thinly sliced celery

1 onion, about 1 inch in diameter, sliced – more if you wish

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 to 2 Tbsp. butter

Oven glass or glass ceramic dish with cover

325 degrees

Yield: 3 servings

Combine all prepared vegetables in baking dish; stir to mix. Sprinkle with the sugar, salt and pepper; dot with butter. Just to be safe add about a tablespoon of water to start steam early in the cooking. Cover closely and bake about 30 minutes or until vegetables are just barely tender. Stir once during baking. If desired, sprinkle with paprika for a dash of additional color.

Blueberry Coffee Cake

Streusel

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. salt

4 Tbsp. room temperature butter

Mix sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt in a small bowl. Cut or rub in the butter with the side of a fork or your fingertips until it is crumbly. Set aside.

Cake

2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup sugar

4 Tbsp. softened butter

1 large egg, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup milk, room temperature

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease an 8” square, 9” square, or 9” round cake pan.

In a mixing bowl, beat together the sugar, butter, egg and vanilla.

Blend flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium-sized bowl.

Alternately add the milk and the flour mixture to the sugar/butter mixture, ending with flour.

Add blueberries. Stir only enough to blend.

Pour into prepared pan. Sprinkle with the streusel topping.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and set it on a rack to cool for 10 minutes.