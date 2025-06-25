Thursday, June 30, 1950

Sunday, just before dark, the Greenbrier River, at Marlinton, came down several feet deep in a flash raise. This was a result of heavy rains on the headwaters on Saturday – the lower reach of the terrible rains which devasted north central West Virginia, deaths number thirty or more; property loss is in the millions. The city of Weston and the town of Smithburg were especially affec- ted.

OUR HOSPITAL

The matter of providing more room at our Pocahontas Memorial Hospital by erecting another wing to the present building is pressing for serious and immediate consideration by the Hospital Board, the County Court and the people in general.

For instance, I went to the Hospital the other week to make news notes of the patients registered there. In the waiting or reception room, two beds had been put up. These beds were occupied by emergency cases. These patients could not be put off nor turned away; quarters must be provided then and there…

In reporting on the arrival of a baby, I could have written his birthplace was a bed, hurriedly arranged in an upstairs hallway. There was no more room in the maternity ward.

In a roundabout way, it has come to my attention too, that the State Board of Health is none too well satisfied with the overcrowded conditions as now exist in our hospital…

Some years since, through generous giving, all necessary additional land was acquired for the day when more land would be needed. For years the Hospital had to rent a home for the nurses.

At present and for several years, the Hospital has about paid its way in running expenses and general overhead. As a result, much of the money raised by taxation has brought much needed equipment of the better sort…

Our Pocahontas Memorial Hospital has proven its worth many times over as a life-saving station. So, I urge the Hospital Board, the County Court and the people in general to go their limit to bring it up to a point of efficiency where it can properly do the work required of it; and please do not delay the matter unduly.

FIELD NOTES

Mrs. Lanty Hefner, of Stamping Creek, brought in a freak egg. It is the shape of a bowling pin, small at the top, thin in the waist and broad at the bottom. It is two and a half inches long.

Little Miss Creola Jackson, of Marlinton, also brought in a freak egg. This one had a small egg inside of it.

H. E. Matheny killed a big rattlesnake near his residence on Lower Second Avenue one day last week. It was a black one.

Rodney Buzzard, of Hun-tersville, has seen deer literally by the hundreds in his time, but it is only this year that he checked in a black deer which was actually black, and white deer which was actually white. The black deer was seen in his fields and was so black, at first sight, Rodney took it for a bear.

One day last week, a considerable commotion was heard at the residence of Dilley Mill Ranch. It proved to be the big, brindle bulldog giving battle to a large black rattlesnake. The dog had bitten the rattles off the snake and the snake had struck the dog in the face near an eye. Alex McNeel, Jr. came running to put an end to the battle by killing the snake. Then, to see what could be done for the faithful, still fighting dog. With its head swelled to more than double its natural size, it was an emergency case for a veterinary surgeon. The dog lived through the miles speeded to the doctor. He was bled and given the anti-venom treatment. He has made a good recovery.

Addison Pennell spends a good part of his time in a hunting camp in Buckley Mountain. Recently he has had two most unwelcome visitors. Along about the first of June, the cook room door was left open, and a big yellow rattlesnake started to come in. Mr. Pennell saw it and promptly killed it. A couple of weeks later the same door was left open, and an equally large black rattler came in. The snakes were 42 and 43 inches long.

Broude Beverage reports the big brown trout of the season – 23 inches long, 7 inches wide and about 7 pounds in weight. This champion trout was taken in Williams River.

WEDDINGS

Mr. and Mrs. Winters Dunbrack, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their oldest daughter, Phyllis, to Oris Jackson, son of Mrs. Louella Jackson, and the late Walter Jackson, at the bride’s home. Rev. R. H. Crawford officiating.

– – –

Miss Betty Jane Lewis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Lewis, of Hillsboro became the bride of Jack L. Miller, son of Mrs. Retta Miller, of Hillsboro, and the late W. A. Miller. The Rev. A. B. Clark, officiating.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Loren Kelley, of Clover Lick, a daughter, Margaret Anna.

Born to Dr. and Mrs. John M. Mallow, of Marlinton, a son, John Monroe, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Shinaberry, Jr., of Campbelltown, a daughter, Brenda Louise.

A BIT OF HUMOR

A woman approached the ticket booth of a movie house.

“Did my little boy come in here at nine o’clock this morning?” she asked. “He had on a little green sweater, with a little green cap – and he’s got kind of reddish hair.”

“Yes, he’s in the second row,” said the ticket seller.

“Do you mind giving him this package? It’s his supper.”

– – –

Most of the Jones’ Sunday motor trip had been marred by a violent quarrel. On their homeward journey, they passed a pasture field just as a donkey brayed, long and loud.

“Is that a relative of yours?” he asked spitefully.

“Only by marriage, dear,” she replied sweetly.