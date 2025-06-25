Thursday, June 28, 1900

MARRIED

Frank Tolbert Sharp, of Slaty Fork, and Miss Emma S. Doyle, of Clover Creek, were married June 27, 1900, at the residence of W. P. Dilley, Rev. M. W. Atkinson officiating.

VIEWS OF LIFE

A great contrast is usually presented between the view of life entertained by a young man and that presented to an old man. The one is filled with the bright colors of hope; the other is tinged with the dark shades of sorrow and disappointment. Age in years does not regulate the character of the view, for some men remain young for a long time and others grow prematurely old. Much depends upon temperament, but more upon experience. The young and innocent have no cares of any kind; their books are balanced each day, and they have nothing to look to except the future, and that future appears bright to their imagination because they have had no experience that would suggest to them anything sad or sorrowful. As the years pass, however, each has his share of sorrows, and then the view of life alters. The future may still appear promising but not quite so bright as formerly. The shadows of the past creep into it, and as age increases, the future loses interest. It has become altogether dull and common- place. Happy the man who can preserve to the end a view of past life illuminated by good deeds, something that will take the place of the visions of future happiness which regaled his early years. To the young, life is a great holiday, seemingly without end; to the old, it is an experience sweet or bitter, as the case may be, from which the holiday element has disappeared…

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

On last Thursday morning, D. A. Tharp was accidentally shot with a pistol by J. E. McMillion, who picked up an empty pistol and after looking at it laid it down while looking at another one, and not knowing that the first had been loaded by a third party in the meantime, picked it up and it was accidently discharged, striking Mr. Tharp who was standing nearby. The ball passed through one finger and thumb and entered the left leg. The Doctor dressed his wounds but failed to locate the ball. He is doing very well, being pretty badly hurt, but not dangerously so.

Contrary reports to this have been circulated but are false.

LIQUOR LICENSE

The county is infested with speakeasies all along the line of the Greenbrier Railroad from the top of Cheat to Droop Mountain. The liquor is hauled into the county with no attempt to hide the nature of the wagon load.

These resorts sell very mean whiskey at about $6 a gallon. They are the cause of a good deal of wretchedness. Young boys frequent the places, often spending Sunday there. They shelter behind a depraved condition of society…

We have considered the question seriously and reached the conclusion that this county is rotten ripe for licensed places. Until men are built like angels they will sell liquor, and it has reached that stage here that we cannot consider the state of society healthful. It is diseased in regard to his one thing, and we must take bold measure to meet the evil.

Our idea is to grant liquor licenses for a while to responsible men, place them under bond of $3 – 500 outside the incorporated towns, and twice that in such towns. Attack this bond if they ever sell to a minor, a drunken man or keep open on Sunday…

TO THE READERS

The business known as The Pocahontas Times has been reorganized and a new partnership formed of Andrew, Norman and Calvin W. Price, to be known as Price Brothers. The writer has been editor, printer, devil and general scapegoat in the running of this paper for nearly eight years. He had been cast on these hospitable shores a learned law student, and the people showed an alarming tendency to search out lawyers of age and experience for consolation and advice. The paper was then bought and the same week we got a case in the justice’s court. Since then, we have posed before the public both as a lawyer and a newspaper man. But it is hard to serve two masters, and we knew sometime or other we would come to the parting of the ways. For the last year, other work has prevented us from giving the paper much attention and it has been principally under the control of the editor’s younger brothers, both of whom are first class printers and all-round newspaper men.

From now on, the writer will give his undivided time, if necessary, to the practice of law, and only do such work in giving the county a paper as will not interfere with his duties as a lawyer, which, in fact, he has been doing all along…

Yours very Truly,

ANDREW PRICE