Thursday, June 22, 1950

GREEN BANK GRADUATES

Eighth Grade

Donna Cathern Brubaker, Aleida Dawn Cromer, Patricia Jean Gum, Patricia Ann Hall, Mary Beatrice Keys, Mamie Sue Keys, Hilda Grace Miller, Rachel McCutcheon, Phyllis Jane McLaughlin, Fannie Margaret Mullenax, Nancy Lou Nicely, Barbara Jean Nottingham, Patricia Anne Nottingham, Wilma Lee Riley, Betty Ella Simmons, Deloris Irene Snyder, Doris Ilene Snyder, Barbara Jean Taylor, Grace Virginia Taylor, Gla-dys Alvina Turner, Lorene Evelyn Wilfong, Betty Jo Wooddell, Edward Dale Dean, Alfred Clark Ervine, Kent Galford, Jr., William Russell Gore, Forrest Grogg, Jr., John Fredrick Harris, Kirklyn McNeer Kerr, Will-iam Joseph Orndorff, George Carlon Pritchard, Donald Cameron Yates.

GREEN BANK HIGH SCHOOL 1940-50

Mary Alice Alderman, Sarah Jane Arbogast, Hazel Marie Brewster, William Wilson Brock, Lawson Lee Cassell, Neal Kenneth Cassell, Ruby Anderson Cornette, Clara Elizabeth Dah- mer, Juanita Virginia Dahmer, Dorothy Mae Dickenson, Hanley Ervin, Gloria Dean Eye, Ella Sabina Freeman, Nancy Jean Harris, Evelyn Sue Hertig, Estelle Enoch Hickman, Edsel Lee Hiner, William Joe Judy, Jolene Dare Kerr, Sadie Frances Lambert, Dallas May, Martha Ellen McCutcheon, Gerald Dale McLaughlin, Donald Bennett Meeks, Calvin Keith Meeks, Edward Lee Meeks, Anna Lee Miller, Edna Lee Miller, George Richard Plyler, Ben Forrest Poscover, George Rexrode, Carolyn Ryder, Jerry Clark Shears, James Fredrick Sheets, Alice Jessie Simmons, Robert Lee Simmons, Helen Pearl Snyder, Virginia Dare Snyder, Betty June Sutton, Robert Eugene Tracy, Albert Zane Taylor, Helen Jane Taylor, Hilda Marie Townsand, Ruby Gale Vandevender, Greta Jewell Wilfong, George Keith Wil- moth, Glenna Jean Wooddell, Hubert Hamilton Wright, Franklin Delano Hamrick and Betty Lou Kincaid.

WEDDINGS

Thomas C. Lantz, of Huntersville, and Miss June Dilley, of Dunmore, were united in marriage at Healing Springs, Va., Thursday, April 27, 1950. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Everette A. Dilley… The groom is a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Lantz.

– – –

Miss Wilma Gray Galford, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Galford, of Dunmore, was married, in the Presbyterian Manse in Hot Springs. Va., December 22, 1949, to Cameron Bedford Dilley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harmon Dilley, also of Dunmore.

– – –

Orange blossoms, purple iris and white peonies decorated the candlelit parlor of the Presbyterian manse in Green Bank, June 10, 1950, for the wedding for Miss Helen Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Taylor to Mr. Lyle Hively.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Everette Douglas, of Edray, a son, Michael Joe.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Friel, of Clover Lick, a daughter, Linda Kay.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Moore, of Seebert, a daughter, Grace Jane.

DEATHS

Mrs. Mary Watts Bruffey Shisler, aged 83, widow of the late George P. Shisler. Funeral service in Hillsboro with burial in the church cemetery on Bruffeys Creek. The deceased was a daughter of the late Bradford and Mary Jane Bruffey.

– – –

Mrs. Ruth Camden Cross, aged about 52 years, was killed in an automobile accident June 10, 1950. Mrs. Cross was enroute from her home in Akron to Columbus, Ohio, to bring home her son, Howard, who had attended college in that city… Mrs. Cross was a former resident of Marlinton.

– – –

Edward C. Cogar, aged 65 years, of Johnsburg, Pa. Burial in the family plot in Indian Draft Cemetery, the service being held from the Campbelltown church. The deceased was a son of the late Archibald and Julia Ann Bingham Cogar, of Webster county.