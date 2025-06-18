Herbert Dale “Bert” Triplett, 70, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Brooks-ville, Florida.

Born December 13, 1954, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Arthur and Edith Triplett.

Bert lived a life full of adventure, kindness and quiet strength.

He retired in 2011 from Wisp Ski Resort in Mc-Henry, Maryland, where he worked as an IT technician.

In 2017, he relocated to Spring Hill, Florida, where he embraced a relaxed lifestyle filled with the simple joys he loved most – riding his bike, listening to music, walking and spending time with his family.

In his younger years, Bert was an avid motorcyclist and snow skier, passions that reflected his adventurous spirit. He was also a devoted fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers, proudly cheering on his home state team.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Triplett.

Bert is survived by his siblings, Bob Triplett (Vonnie), of Hudson, Florida, Brenda Galford (Bob), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Patsy Triplett and Jeannette Bond (Jimmy), all of Weeki Wachee, Florida; beloved niece and nephews, Trisha, Brian, Scott, Robb, Jim and Joe; and a dear friend, Patty Mash.

Bert will be remembered for his gentle nature, his love for the outdoors, and the quiet joy he brought to those around him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.