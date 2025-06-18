Two holidays falling back to back this Thursday and Friday will cause potential disruption in garbage pickups. Last Friday, we were planning to use both garbage trucks to pick up the five-day schedule in three days.

But that was before the newer truck broke down Friday afternoon – thanks again to the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system. More emissions add-ons that cause far more trouble than they’re worth. Environmental experts say these systems are essential for meeting stringent emissions regulations. I have my doubts. One thing is certain. DEF is not without its headaches.

Following numerous complaints in recent weeks, it seems time for more Trash-Talking. The following Town of Marlinton ordinances apply.

§ 92.021 PREMISES TO BE KEPT CLEAN.

(A) All persons within the municipality are hereby required to keep their premises or property wherever situated within the town, in a clean and sanitary condition, free from accumulations of refuse, except when stored as provided in this subchapter.

(B) All businesses and residences shall be required to use either covered containers (includes containers which the municipality handles mechanically) in which to hold refuse until the same is picked up by the town or to use varmint-proof and wind-proof areas until such refuse is picked up by the town. The reason for such requirement is to prevent unsightly and/or unsanitary material from being spread throughout the town. Each business and residence shall be completely responsible for all refuse found outside such container and/or holding area. Each business and residence shall be responsible for clear and clean access to all holding areas: this includes snow removal and other debris or refuse. Where containers, which the municipality handles mechanically, are located in an enclosed area (privacy fence), the gate(s) of said areas shall be wide enough and maintained in such a manner as to give easy access by the garbage truck. If the holding areas are not easily accessible; the garbage will not be picked up. It shall be the responsibility of each business and/ or residence to ensure that each container and or holding area is kept secure.

(Prior Code, § 7-102) (Ord. passed 9-10-2012)