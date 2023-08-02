Thursday, August 6, 1948

At the evening hour of seven o’clock on Sundays during the months of July and August, the faithful gather in goodly number at the Marlinton High School athletic ground for prayer and praise, inspiration and instruction. This vesper service is sponsored by local churches – Episcopal, Methodist and Presbyterian. The message is brought turn about by local pastors. If you have failed to attend these vesper services, you do not realize what you have missed.

– – –

A lady writes in from Point Mountain that she enjoys reading the Field Notes; can see and shiver as the big seven-foot bear rears above the city boy on his bicycle down the lonely forest road. But she rises to inquire what the deuce anyway is the service tree I have been writing about!

The name of the tree, lady, is spelled service; it is pronounced sarvis. Over on the Pacific it is called salmon berry, on the east coast it is shad berry. The wood is called lance wood. In England the service berry is a cultivated fruit.

Parking Meters Here

By a vote of four to three, the Town Council put us in the list of hick towns with parking meters. The action was taken at the regular monthly meeting Monday night. Those voting for the meters were Recorder J. E. Hamrick, Councilmen J. W. Moses, H. A. Yeager and Joe S. Parson. Those voting against meters were Mayor George W. Sharp, Councilmen Walter Mason and Glenn Shrader.

For once they did what a lot of us asked them not to do. This is said more in sorrow than in anger, and it will be sufficient until the matter is brought up as an issue in the municipal election a year hence.

WEDDING

Beecher Brown Wilfong, of Buckeye, and Lenvy Dekota Bostic, of Millpoint, were quietly united in marriage Sunday, August 1, 1948, at 5:30 p.m. in the Edray parsonage with Rev. R. H. Crawford officiating.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan K. Carey, of Marlinton, a daughter, Bonita Faye.

Born to Major and Mrs. William Unger, of Roswell, New Mexico, a daughter, Julia Anna. Mrs. Unger will be remembered as Miss Lynn McLaughlin, of Hillsboro.

DEATHS

Private First Class Harlan E. Dean, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Dean, of Lobelia, who was killed March 3, 1944, in Italy, was brought home July 29th. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 8, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Lobelia Meth-odist Church. The body will be taken to the Dean home on Saturday, August 7. Interment will be in Hill Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Corena Shinaberry, aged 80 years, widow of the late W. T. Shinaberry, died Friday, July 30, 1948. On Tuesday her body was laid to rest in the family cemetery near Dunmore… The deceased was a daughter of the late Morgan and Rhodes Bussard Shinaberry…

– – –

Mrs. Catherine Briscoe Morrison, aged 76 years, wife of Claiborne Morrison, of Buckeye, died Saturday, July 31, 1948. On Tuesday afternoon her body was laid to rest in the McNeill Cemetery, the service being held from the Buckeye Church… The deceased was a daughter of the late William and Mary Susan Burns Brisco…

– – –

Mrs. Harriett Ryder Dunbrack, aged 85 years, died July 27, 1948. The funeral was held at the Campbelltown Church by her pastor. Her body was laid to rest in the Mountain View Cemetery. She was a daughter of George and Margaret Ryder, and was united in marriage to the late George Dunbrack, May 9, 1889. To this union were born 11 children, one set of triplets, dying in infancy. Surviving are three daughters and five sons: Mrs. Lou Campbell, Mrs. Clara Kayes, Mrs. Vollie Daniels, Ervin, Burgess, Marvin, Forrest and Winters Dunbrack…

TEACHER LIST

The Pocahontas County Board of Education has released the tentative list of teachers and their respective schools for the 1948-49 term:

Beaver Creek: Plummer F. Cutlip

Boggs Run: Renick F. Clendenen

Brownsburg: Faye Dunlap

Brushy Flat: Elsie Adkison

Buckeye: Nelle Y. McLaughlin

Caesar Mountain: Mattie Kinnison

Campbelltown: G. Pearl Carter, principal; Louise M. Burns.

Cass: Glen Tracy, Margaret B. Offutt, Louise Brown, Lynn Kerr, Wanda Lee Robertson, Glenna Gibson, Jeanne H. Gragg

Durbin: Max Poscover, principal; K. B. Wilmoth, Ruth Kramer, Marguerite I. Jack, Marie Parg, Hope Hull Mallow, Frona F. Williams, Margaret Wilson, Ruth B. Jennings, Mary H. Kegley.

Frank: Lillian Goodwyn.

Frost: Enid Harper

Greenbrier Hill: Sydney L. Goodwyn.

Hillsboro: Charles Moore, principal; Mar-tha Ann Edgar, R. Dice Smith, Laura Pyles, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Martha Beard, Alice Waugh

Green Bank: Virgil B. Harris, principal; W. E. Blackhurst, June Riley, Kathleen B. Davis, Peggy Smith, Rosemary Coyner, Ver-na Dean Ellis, Minnie Parg, Flora Lee Post, David E. Smith, Aaron S. Hill, Harold C. Mosser.

Marlinton: H. A. Yeager, Principal; Pris-cilla Collins, Reed Davis, Leeta Killings-worth, Edith May, Mary Moore, Pauline Reynolds, Glen Shinaberry, Helen Smith, Myrtle V. Hamrick, Alice McClintic Moore, Hobert Nicholson, Ross White, Juanita Spencer, Glenna Sharp, Mary C. Skaggs, Leslie Gehauf