Thursday, August 5, 1898

Certain parties are getting in some bloody work on Patterson Poage’s sheep. Two have been found dead and one fatally wounded. The dead were killed by rifle shots and the wounded one was hurt by a shot gun. Whether they were killed for spite or table use is not known.

– – –

Paul Golden has developed some fighting qualities hitherto unsuspected. A lumberman got unruly in his store Wednesday, and Golden seized a baseball bat, which he keeps for the purpose, and proceeded to bounce him when the lumberman attempted some resistance, but in another moment he was in the street with a bleeding face while Golden was back in the store waiting on customers.

– – –

Aunt Betsy Rucker, who lived on Anthony’s Creek, was probably the most expert huntress this county has ever produced. The older people remember her as being used to kill a large number of deer each fall. Diana was the goddess of the chase and is represented as lolling along after the deer with hunting dog and a bevy of maidens. Her disciple took a long mountain rifle and greased the patching of the ball, and hunted in a far more business like manner. One occasion, she killed a deer and hung it up. Coming back to it, she found a man just starting away with it. She tried to make him return it, but being only a woman, he walked on. She took deliberate aim at one of his legs and brought him down.

GRANDFATHER’S CLOCK

The Levels people still talk about Colonel Paul McNeel’s clock, occasionally. About thirty-five or forty years ago, he owned a very fine clock – such a clock as is rarely seen. But accidents will happen to the best regulated clocks and it had to be sent to the local jeweler, and then its troubles began. It got in the habit of going back and loafing around the clock shop, where it kept company with other degenerate clocks of irregular habits, and when it was taken away from there, it would get sulky and strike and refuse to run until it was taken back to be repaired. The it would set in and run very steadily.

At last, after a great deal of tinkering the bill for repairs was over ten dollars, and the clock would not run, so the jeweler took the mental and physical wreck of a time keeper as part pay for his long score. Ever since that, the clock has run and kept good time, and it is known as a most remarkable instance of a clock’s perversity.

Of course, the jeweler has traducers who hint that he had his eye on the clock ever since it was brought into the county, but we know he wouldn’t do a thing like that.

FROST

Hay making in full blast.

J. T. Gwin is working for M. F. Herold

W. A. Bussard is building on D. W. Dever’s house.

Price Moore went to the Levels to see his Betsy last week.

John A. Moore has lost some more cattle with the black leg.

BUCKEYE

Dry and hot. Hay harvest in full blast.

Leet Young is drinking ice water for his health.

A.W. Rodgers is doing some work for Joe Pennel.

Winters McNeill has returned from Alderson.

George Simmons is doing some sawing on his Beaver Dam farm.

Glendorious has bought himself a plug hat. He will go to drumming soon.

W. M. Dean, of Lobelia, was in this neighborhood last week calling on the sick people.

Our Buckeye merchants have a fine line of goods. Come and get cheap goods of them.

J. C. Duncan is clerking for D. T. McNeil & Co. He looks well behind the counter.

Marcelous Dorman has finished harvesting and is ready to see his girl.

TOP OF ALLENGHENY

J. E. Lunsford has just returned from Monterey with a $15 set of harness.

J. D. Wilmouth expects to move shortly to his new residence which is being finished up in workmanlike manner.

Granville Keller, the famous “western hunter,” is building an L to George W. Beverage’s barn, which will be quite an improvement both for looks and comfort.

The firm of Dysard & Kerr, of the city of Durbin, is building a park, digging a well, working the road and making other improvements too tedious to mention just now.

Indeed, I would like to tell of another picnic, if it were not so late in the season. Suffice it to say that about 30 of Highland’s fine haired lads and lassies celebrated the 20th of July at Cheat Bridge, returning the 21st inst.

Charley Varner started to camp Monday last. He says farming is too slow a business for him.

We are having the same “different” weather the Doctor ordered – too wet to work, but ‘jis’ right fo’ huntin’ and fishin.’

NOTICE

WHITE PINE LUMBER

I have a sawmill set on Beaver Creek, and I will sell white pine lumber in large and small bills. Those wishing to buy lumber will please send in their bills at an early date.

LEVI GAY

August 1, 1898