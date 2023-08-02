Thursday, August 2, 1973

Ronnie VanReenen and Guy Fultz killed a 49-inch black timber rattlesnake with three rattles and a button on the Fruit Farm road Tuesday afternoon.

4-H Camp

About 130 campers and 15 staff members had a very successful 4-H camp at Camp Pocahontas last week…

The tribal leaders were:

Delaware – Marla Chestnut, Chief; Lenny Combs, Sagamore

Mingo – Mike McLaughlin, Chief; Ronnie Mullens, Sagamore

Cherokee – Marzella Hollandsworth, Chief; Cheryl Dunbrack, Sagamore

Seneca – Wendy Wooddell, Chief; Debbie Eddy, Sagamore

Big Feet – Buck Morrison, Chief; Sally Nottingham, Sagamore.

Head H – Wendy Wooddell; Heart H – Jacob McNeel; Hand H – Mike McLaughlin; Health H – Tammy Crist

Spirit of the Camp – Marla Chestnut

TRIBUTE

Some of those who have worked on Pioneer Days for several years and know something of the many problems that come up, and the perplexing decisions that have to be made, would like to publicly express their support and appreciation for Doug Dunbrack and his work as director the past few years. He has given much time to this community and county effort, and has enlisted able help.

As we look back over the years at Pioneer Days, the idea proposed by Johnnie B. Hill, and the organizational work of Robert S. Jacobson, plus the efforts of many interested people who want to preserve our heritage for the coming generations and like to see our county live and grow with enthusiasm, we consider it a worthwhile effort.

Let’s keep it going.

WEDDING

The wedding of Mary Margaret Wooddell to Robert William Darby was held Saturday evening, February 24, 1973, at six-thirty o’clock in St. Peters Church of England, Glenelg, South Australia. Mary is the daughter of Mrs. Belle Wooddell, of Green Bank, and the late Forrest Wooddell… Attending from Pocahontas County were the bride’s mother, Mrs. Wooddell, and William McNeel.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jeryl Duncan, of Buckeye, a son, Jeryl Paul Duncan, II.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Stuart, of Raleigh, North Carolina, a son, Matthew Alexander.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Shinaberry, of Marlinton, a daughter.

DEATHS

Mrs. Orpah Buchanan, 74, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, the daughter of the late John L. and Esta Lee Foster Ryder… Burial at Mountain Grove.

Mrs. Mabel Ellen Emery Milsom, 75, of Frost; born in Twerton, Bath, England. Memorial service was held in the Frost United Methodist Church by Rev. Ezra Bennett and Oliver Sprouse.

Claiborne Hayes Kellison, 94, of Huntersville, a son of the late John and Sarah Dean Kellison. Funeral service was held in the Beaver Creek United Methodist Church. Burial in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Walter Glen Good, 80, of Cass; a retired engineer for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Funeral service at Arbovale United Methodist Church. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery with graveside rites by Cass Riverside Lodge No. 124.