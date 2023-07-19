Thursday, July 22, 1948

The other day, in the dusk of the evening, Theodore Moore and Wilbur Gum were heading down Cranberry River toward Apple Eye pool for a bit of night fishing for a certain big trout known to be keeping there. A ways ahead, attention was attracted by a chunk of a bear cub, crossing a broad place in the river, picking his way from stone to stone. The gentlemen figured they could, by hurrying, be down at the right place by the time the bear would come out of the weeds and bushes to cross the road. And Wilbur did get there, too, with a heavy stone in hand. The bear came out not over six feet from him. The stone was hurled with force, but he believes he undershot. Anyway, the bear jumped into the road, and hit a running, with Wilbur in hot and close pursuit. The outcome of the race was a bit doubtful until Wilbur stumped his toe on a stone for a fearful tumble. The bear went away from that place. I am a bit puzzled in my head what Wilbur thought he was going to do with that hundred pounds of live weight of bear, if and when he caught it. Mr. Moore had a ringside view of all the proceedings, and he declares it was worth the full price of admission.

– – –

Just here editorial note is due to say the Apple Eye hole is a notoriously good fishing pool in Cranberry River, about a half mile below the forks. The name comes from the report of an enthusiastic friend of mine, who makes solemn oath that the big trout which got away had “eyes like little red apples!”

– – –

This year there was a heavy yield of service berries. This is particularly true in the Black Forest, where these luscious berries are bigger and better than on the lower ranges. The bears have been working on service so strong that every tree for miles and miles has broken tops and limbs to show for raids. Many of the trees are just too small for big bears to climb. The sign shows the old mother bears have perfected a real system to hog the berries beyond their reach. They put the little bears up the small, tall trees to break limbs, and eat all they can reach, and so shower the riper berries to the ground below.

– – –

E. C. Knapp, of Renick, sends in a two-inch worm, with big staring eyes on the wrong end. I finally found it was one of more than 800 species of measuring worms. They are known also as inch worms, span worms or loopers. The book name is glometridae, which being interpreted means earth measurers. They develop into moths. The big eyes on the hind end are to scare enemies.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. June McLaughlin announce the marriage of their daughter, Bonnie, to Guy Sharp, on Saturday, June 19, 1948, at her home at Huntersville.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Ralston, of Cass, a daughter, Phyllis Anne.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Arbogast, of Boyer, a son, Richard Edward.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Smith, of Hillsboro, a son, Robert Coe.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Sharp, of Marlinton, a son, Freddie Austin.

DEATHS

Mrs. Elizabeth Dilley Gay, aged 66, years, widow of the late Calvin F. Gay, died at her home in Marlinton Saturday, July 17, 1948. On Monday afternoon her body was laid in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery… The deceased was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Sharp Dilley…

– – –

Edgar L. Smith, aged 81, died at his home on Greenbrier River near Seebert Sunday morning, July 18, 1948. On Monday morning, his body was laid to rest in the family cemetery… The deceased was a son of the late Isaac and Mattie Mayse Smith… The deceased was a solid, substantial man and faithful friend, outstanding as a citizen. By trade he was a tanner.

Topnotchers

continued…

Marlinton High: Arlo Alderman 8; Dale Armstrong 8; Helen Astin, 8; Carol Chestnut, 8; Jewell Galford, 8; Gary Gardner, 8; Robert Lee Johnson, 8; Alma Pennybacker, 8; Oleta Davis, 8; Robert Welder, 8; Lee White, 8; Jane Sharp, 8; Bonnetta Showalter 5; John Coyner, 8; Jimmie Davis 8; Norma Sue McKenney, 8; Janet Morrison, 8; Barbara Moses, 8.

Minnehaha Springs: Orean Scott, 4; Margaret Ella Buzzard. 4; Carolyn Sharp, 5; Merle Waugh, 5.

Mt. Lebanon: Yvonne Hill, 4; Anna Pritt, 4; Elliot Pritt, 5.

Mt. Zion: Polly Cain, 7.

Old Lick: Eva Gail Johnston, 4: Ellen Bennett, 5.

Pleasant Hill: Joan Wilfong, 4; Betty Alderman, 6.

Seneca Trail: Sanford Bryant, 4: Norman Smith, 4; Mary Jane Vandevender, 4: Allan Gibson, 5; Harold Channell, 6; Rella Mace, 6; Floyd Channell, 8.

West Droop: Nancy Hollandsworth, 5; Bobby Ray, 7; Jerry Starks, 7.

West Union: Frances Dulaney, 4; Bobby Gilmore, 4; Viola Beverage, 7.

Woodrow: Albert Jackson, 4; Lawrence Kiner, 5; Clyde Sharp, 5.