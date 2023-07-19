Dear Editor;

After having read the 14 pages of the July 6 issue of The Pocahontas Times, I concluded that it is undoubtedly in my mind the most newsworthy, comprehensive, and well written edition of this weekly newspaper that I had read within my memory.

I will start with its first page. Joe Smith’s column on the history of Huntersville and its Presbyterian Church is superb in its detail and expression.

Suzanne Stewart’s two articles starting on the first page titled “Rose retiring from CVB” and “Richardson’s is now Rivertown” kept my attention throughout.

I have known Cara Rose for some time and applauded her accomplishments as the Executive Director of the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau. I had not known that before assuming that position, Cara had had so many responsible positions in Pocahontas County. I will say that the photograph of Cara that was a part of the article about her reveals that she is much too youthful in appearance to be retiring.

Suzanne Stewart’s other article that commences on the first page titled “Richardson’s is now Rivertown” was very informative in its detail about the commercial development of the C.J. Richardson Hardware building that closed in early 2020. The article impressed me about the entrepreneurship in developing Marlinton evidenced by the business partners Bob Safrit and Daniel McKee. I am curious: are they natives of Marlinton?

The five columns on page 2 evidenced a great deal of variety and were captioned to invite the reading thereof.

Your article, Jaynell, on page 3 representing that “‘Goldenseal’ never fails to deliver” was entertaining and delightful to read, as were the two other columns on that page devoted to the diverse artistry in Marlinton and Pocahontas County. So likewise was the column on page 8 titled “McKinley, guest instructor for next Art Guild project.”

The weekly pages of The Pocahontas Times of happenings 100, 75 and 50 years ago always glue my attention and I always look forward to reading them.

I was impressed by Melondy Phillips’ article on page 9 captioned “Watch for ghost pipes.”

I even found the two Letters to the Editor well written and persuasively expressed.

Keep up the good work Jaynell, singly, and with the competency of the paper’s Staff Writers.

Respectfully,

Charles McElwee

Charleston

Dear Editor;

Twenty years ago, I came here to visit my niece, and I fell in love with this beautiful county.

Over the years, I have driven by Pocahontas Memorial Hospital many times, and I have wondered if I would ever need their services.

Well, now I need to wonder no more. The other day I had the pleasure of going to the E. R. I say pleasure, because it was truly that.

Dr. Johnson, Steve, an ambulance crew member, Nurse Ann and Harley in admissions could not have been more professional nor friendly.

Rather than being treated as a piece of meat with a number stamp, I was treated as a human being with feelings, and as if I was the only one who mattered.

Some may say, “well, that is their job.”

I say, when I was in another E. R. one and a half months ago, I was treated as that aforementioned piece of meat.

The point I am trying to make is we have a great facility here, and I, for one, really appreciate the whole staff.

Thank you, again, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Chris Cantrell

Droop Mountain