The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Joshua Ray VanReenen, 36, of Hillsboro, wherein the prosecuting attorney and defense counsel advised the court that no progress has been made in this matter. The court set the next hearing for August 16, stating that all motions need to be filed no later than July 26. VanReenen was indicted on one count, malicious assault; one count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; and one count, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A pre-trial hearing was held in the case the State vs David W. Mace, 37, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel advised the court that they were not ready for a change of plea. Mace waived his right to a speedy trial during this term of court. Bond will remain at $10,000 with certain special conditions. Mace was indicted on three counts, strangulation; and two counts, wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Shawn Barb, 34, of Hillsboro, appeared by video from the Southern Regional Jail for his status hearing. Defense counsel related that the matter may conclude with a plea but asks for more time for discussion. Barb waived his right to a speedy trial during this term of court. Barb was indicted on one count grand larceny; two counts, receiving or transferring stolen property; one count, obtaining property by false pretenses; one count, receiving or transferring stolen property; one count, petit larceny; and one count, destruction of property.

Christopher Michael Waybright, 38, of Arbovale, appearing by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, waived his right to preliminary and evidentiary hearings and admitted to violating the terms of his bond. The court revoked bond. A pre-trial conference is set for July 27. Waybright was indicted on one count, grand larceny.

A pre-trial hearing was held in the case the State vs Roy Myers, 48, of Durbin, wherein defense counsel advised the court that they were fairly new to the case and asked that the matter be moved to the next term of court. Myers waived his right to a speedy trial during this term of court. Myers was indicted by the April 2022 Grand Jury on one count, child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury; and one count, child neglect creating a substantial risk of death.

A pre-trial status hearing was held in the case the State vs Brent Prouse, 35, of Huntington, wherein defense counsel requested more documents from the State and is waiting on discovery. He asked that the matter be moved to the next term of court. Prouse waived his right to a speedy trial during this term of court. Prouse was indicted on one count, attempted possession of a controlled substance by an inmate; one count, offense committed by an inmate; and one count, conspiracy to commit a felony.

In a status hearing for Franklin Monroe Cook, 65, of Caldwell, defense counsel advised the court that he plans to make a motion for the appointment of another Judge for this case, as the recently hired Pocahontas County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney previously worked for Judge Richardson as a Law Clerk. Cook waived his right to a speedy trial in this term of court. Cook was indicted on three counts, sexual abuse in the first degree; two counts, sexual abuse by a custodian of a child; and three counts, sexual assault in the first degree.