Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Michael O’Brien provided the following report of calls received by the 911 center during the month of June:
The 718 calls were as follows:
Nature of Call/Total Calls Received
911 ABD, open, hang-up – 43
Accidental dial – 4
Law, Animal control – 18
Assault/battery – 2
Assist another agency – 1
Accident with injuries – 16
Auto accident – 12
Law, breaking and entering – 10
Law, BOLO – 4
Child neglect/abuse – 1
Law, citizen assist/non-emergency – 29
Controlled burn – 7
Destruction of property – 3
DNR, violation complaint – 3
DOA/unattended death – 2
Law, domestic – 7
Law, drug complaint – 1
Fire, alarm-elevator – 38
Alarm, fire – 27
Fire, non-emergency – 6
Law, general alarm – 16
Active shooting – 2
Highway traffic hazard – 15
Information/notice – 27
Law, criminal investigation – 3
Theft of property – 8
Law, general complaint – 113
EMS, medical – 89
Missing/overdue person – 5
Law, paper service – 19
EMS, patient transfer – 35
Fire, secure landing zone – 7
Law, sex crime – 5
Fire, smoke investigation – 1
EMS, stand-by – 4
Theft of vehicle – 2
Fire, structure – 1
Fire, suspicious odor – 1
System test – 18
Law, traffic complaint – 1
Law, traffic stop – 51
EMS, trauma – 29
Law, trespassing – 5
VIN verification – 1
Law, warrant service – 4
Law, welfare check – 13
DNR, wildlife management – 9
