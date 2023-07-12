Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Michael O’Brien provided the following report of calls received by the 911 center during the month of June:

The 718 calls were as follows:

Nature of Call/Total Calls Received

911 ABD, open, hang-up – 43

Accidental dial – 4

Law, Animal control – 18

Assault/battery – 2

Assist another agency – 1

Accident with injuries – 16

Auto accident – 12

Law, breaking and entering – 10

Law, BOLO – 4

Child neglect/abuse – 1

Law, citizen assist/non-emergency – 29

Controlled burn – 7

Destruction of property – 3

DNR, violation complaint – 3

DOA/unattended death – 2

Law, domestic – 7

Law, drug complaint – 1

Fire, alarm-elevator – 38

Alarm, fire – 27

Fire, non-emergency – 6

Law, general alarm – 16

Active shooting – 2

Highway traffic hazard – 15

Information/notice – 27

Law, criminal investigation – 3

Theft of property – 8

Law, general complaint – 113

EMS, medical – 89

Missing/overdue person – 5

Law, paper service – 19

EMS, patient transfer – 35

Fire, secure landing zone – 7

Law, sex crime – 5

Fire, smoke investigation – 1

EMS, stand-by – 4

Theft of vehicle – 2

Fire, structure – 1

Fire, suspicious odor – 1

System test – 18

Law, traffic complaint – 1

Law, traffic stop – 51

EMS, trauma – 29

Law, trespassing – 5

VIN verification – 1

Law, warrant service – 4

Law, welfare check – 13

DNR, wildlife management – 9