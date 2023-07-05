Thursday, July 8, 1948

TOPNOTCHERS

continued

Dunmore: Lyndell Brooks 4; Donald Starcher 4; William Campbell 4; Roy Carpenter 5; Patsy Hall 6; George Pritchard 6.

Durbin: James Ratliff 4; Ruth Ann Rankin 4; Peggy Tharp 4; Bessie Simmons 4; Maxine Harmon 4; Jean Lambert 4; Ruth Collins 4; Bobby Mick 4; Billy Vandevander 4; David Cromer 4; Reta Starks 4; Johnny Rexrode 4; Nancy Wilfong 4; Judy Criss 4; Joyce Rexrode 4; Connie McNickle 4; Dale Mullenax 4; Ben Elbon 4; Georgia Puffenbarger 5; Vernon Beckett 5; Rodney Gainer 5; Ben Rose 5; Donald Cromer 5; Larry Ervin 5; Thomas Hanlon 5; James Beard 6; Leonard Beverage 6; Bobby Vance 6; Elbert Whanger 6, Jennings Wright 6; June Hughes 6; Phyllis Myers 6; Shirley Peck 6; Doreen Simmons 6; Gladys Turner 6; Nancy Varner 6; Connie Wilfong 6; Betty Young 6; Charles Bryant 7; Jack Gragg 7; Mildred Lambert 7; Bruce Bosely 8; Ray Galford 8; Harold Wilfong 8; Nancy Moats 8; Anna Mae Moore 8; Martha Nelson 8; Margaret Shiflett 8; Fay Collins 8; Florence Nottingham 8.

Frank Colored: Leonard Harris 6.

Frost: Rose Hevener 6.

Greenbank: Franklin Vandevander 4; Galen Eller 4; Dick Galford 4; Shirley Lambert 4; Ronald Monk 4; Anna Belle Sheets 4; Bettie Ruth Tenney 3; Shelvia Jean Cassel 5; Barbara Gum 5; Maxie Gum 5; Billy Halterman 5; Donald Mullenax 5; Peggy Sheets 5; Patty Simmons 5; James Sutton 5; Betty Rexrode 5; Charles Gray 5; Donna Brubaker 6; Jeanne Gum 6; Nancy Nicely 6; Barbara Nottingham 6; Rachel McCutcheon 6; Barbara Pennybacker 6; Kirk Kerr 6; Billy Orndorff 6; Donald Gum 7; Julian Nottingham 7; Jimmy Ryder 7; Ivan Sutton 7; Ellen Gragg 7; Shirley Murphy 7; Naomi Wenger 7; Shirley Brubaker 8; Mary Ellen Cassell 8; Doris Eller 8; Bonnie Mullenax 8; Louise Taylor 8; Fay Varner 8.

Greenbrier Hill: Gene Stewart.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Orville Sheets, of Greenbank, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lester Cook, of Cass, a daughter, named Annette Leona.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mullenax, of Boyer, twin daughters, Paula M. and Janice Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Moffett Williams, a son, named Roger Francis.

DEATHS

The body of Dock R. Lightner, aged 29 years, of Back Creek, was brought here last Friday for burial in the McLaughlin Cemetery. The funeral was held from the Presbyterian Church. His death occurred in Baltimore. He was a son of the late Emmett and Eddie Moore Lightner.

– – –

First Sgt. Gay S. Fertig, son of George and Florence Fertig, was born October 1, 1920. He entered the service September 30, 1942, at Fort Hayes, Ohio… First Sgt. Fertig came to his death on May 4, 1944, by drowning in Hombolt Bay, Dutch New Guinea. His mother and father preceded him to the grave several years ago.

He was a graduate of Marlinton High School, Class of ’39.

– – –

James William Jordan, aged 94 years, died at his home near Hillsboro Wed-nesday night, June 29, 1948. On Saturday afternoon the funeral service was held from the Hillsboro Metho-dist Church… His body was laid to rest in the McNeel Cemetery. The deceased was a son of the late Johnson and Lucinda Sharp Jordan…

– – –

Calvin Underwood, aged 23 years, was killed when his truck left the road at the turn by the Lockridge residence at Minnehaha Springs last Friday night. He was on his way home from Baltimore.

On Monday, his body was laid to rest in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

The deceased was a son of Mrs. Duffy Pyles Underwood and the late Kenny Underwood… He was a soldier in the late war, and for some time had been employed in Baltimore.