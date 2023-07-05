Thursday, July 5, 1923

Deputy Sheriff Elmer Moore, Special Officer L. S. Cochran and Constables Charles K. Butler and Upton Sharp made a raid on the home of William Nelson, near Frost, Tuesday, and arrested Nelson, his son, Harry Nelson, and Clyde Carpenter. They found over a hundred gallons of corn mash and other things used in the manufacture of moonshine. The prisoners were brought to jail, and will be given a hearing before Squire Smith. Nelson is a native of Tennessee, and works as a woodsman. His home is in Kelley Hollow, of Alleghany mountain, near the Wise Herold place. The mash was found in the hollow above his house.

– – –

G. C. Beard and D. M. Callison report that between four and five hundred head of cattle and six hundred head of sheep had been dipped for the second time in a livestock dipping vat located at Mr. Callison’s farm. The cattle have quit rubbing the fence posts out of line, and their hair presents a slick appearance.

Mr. Callison stated that, figuring all costs, the construction of one of these vats will cost $250. The cost of material used is a little over $100 and if farmers furnish man labor and team labor, it only means a small cash outlay where a few farmers join hands.

– – –

The Price Hill road was opened Tuesday, and the steam shovel is now going through the Kee Lane. The Echols Construction Company has also gone over the top of Swago Hill, and the road is now open.

CHAUTAUQUA

Chautauqua opened in all its glory Tuesday afternoon. The program promised to be exceptionally good, and the opening number was well attended. The lecturer Tuesday night was Dr. Grove Herbert, and he established a high level for the lectures of the week. The superintendent is Mr. Shumaker, a master hand at his job. The junior leader is Miss La Feur. The children are taking a great interest in Junior Chautauqua.

ALLEGHENY CLUB

Mrs. W. A. Bratton, Miss Guy Bratton and Master Bob Bratton, of Marlinton, spent the week at the Allegheny Club.

L. C. Hetrick and J. C. Gray, of Clarksburg, visited the Club last week and were much pleased to find the road from Cheat Club to the Allegheny Club in fine condition.

Dr. and Mrs. H. A. Rosenthal, of Clarksburg, entertained at the Club their friends, Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Hamilton, of Wellington, New Zealand. Mr. and Mrs. Hamilton are making a tour through the United States and expressed themselves as greatly pleased with this part of West Virginia.

Mr. and Mrs. Geo. A Solter, of Baltimore, Maryland, accompanied by their daughter, Miss Christie Solter, and son, Master George E. Solter, have arrived at the club and expect to remain all summer.

July 1, “America First Day,” was appropriately observed and an elegant dinner was served in the dining room of the Club House to quite an appreciative crowd…

Quite a number of July reservations have been made and the outlook is good for a large summer crowd.

DIED

On May 25, 1923, Mrs. Laura Hull, wife of postmaster C. F. Hull, of Durbin, departed this life. She has been sick for several weeks and all was done for her that could be done, but thinking there still might be something done that would save her life, she was taken to a hospital in Elkins, but all aid was of no avail.

Mrs. Hull was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Hudson, of Durbin… She is survived by her parents, husband and six children…

Funeral service was conducted in the M. E. Church of Durbin, with burial service in the cemetery at Wesley Chapel.

– – –

Mrs. Minnie G. Gatewood, wife of Eugene S. Gatewood, of Linwood, received the call to enter into her long home, when the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit unto the God who gave it, June 20, 1923.

Mrs. Gatewood was the daughter of James B. and Mary A. Rhea, and was born at Linwood January 5, 1885. It was at this place she grew up to young womanhood, an only daughter in a large family. In 1910, she went to the Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins, where she graduated in the 1913 class as a trained nurse, and afterwards proved her skill and devotion to her calling, to many who were in need.

Though skilled and ever ready to help others, the hour came when she stood in need of medical aid herself. Some two years ago, she was stricken with disease which seemed to baffle the medial profession. The last year of her life was spent in the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where all that love, money and medical skill could do was done for her, but without avail, and the Master, who doth all things well, called her to Himself…

Funeral services were conducted at the Mingo Presbyterian Church… Her body was laid to rest, beside those of her father and mother, in the Mingo cemetery…

NOTICE – Belled Cows

It is against the law for cows to run at large in the town of Marlinton with bells on.

The noise in the night time disturbs sick and nervous people.

R. K. Burns

Chief of Police