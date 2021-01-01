Thursday, April 15, 1948

Each year, I watch the surrounding hills for the first sign of the white flag of service tree bloom. This year it came on April 7. I have noted it as early as March 20.

The service tree in the old country is a cultivated fruit tree. However, I have never heard of it ever being introduced in America. On the Atlantic, the service is often referred to as the shad berry, as it blooms at the time the shad fish run from the ocean up the fresh water streams to spawn. On the Pacific coast, the tree is called the salmon berry because it is in bloom at the time of the salmon fish run.

– – –

Inquiries are coming from all around, what about bear stories? The reply is the pesky varmints are not moving around, and as long as they are quiet in their dens they make no news. The sign that bears are on the pad is to see the warty toads a hopping around. And no toads on the move have been reported as yet this spring. Bears and hop toads run on the same schedule.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Sandy C. Rose, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Betty Faith, to Crawford C. Conrad, son of Clayton Conrad, of Mingo…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Layman Davis, a son, named Lawrence Hevener.

Born to Rev. and Mrs. Roger P. Melton, a son, named Lawrence Caldwell.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest O. Long, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Broyles, a daughter, named Diane Carol.

DEATHS

Edward Howard Patterson, aged 74, died Friday, April 9, 1948… On Sunday afternoon the funeral was held from the Marlinton Methodist Church, with interment in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery…

Pall Bearers were: T. D. Moore, Bay McElwee, Beecher Meadows, French Johnson, John Bessling and Calvin W. Price. Flower bearers were: Mrs. Lura Brill, Mrs. Mabel Hudson, Mrs. Walter J. Mycka, Mrs. French Johnson, Mrs. Ward Wimer, Mrs. B. E. Smith, Mrs. Beecher Meadows and Mrs. Jane P. Sharp.

The deceased was a son of the late J. H. and Margaret Slavin Patterson.

He married Miss Carrie Scales, who survives. Their son is Robert Patterson and their daughter is Mrs. Helen McMann…

– – –

John Wesley Coffman, aged 81, died Sunday morning, April 11, 1948. On Tuesday, his body was laid in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery, the funeral being held from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church…

The deceased was a native of Garrett, Maryland, a son of the late Andrew Coffman. He came here many years ago to work as a locomotive engineer…

– – –

Jacob McLaughlin, aged 79 years, died at his home near Dunmore April 6, 1948… On Thursday afternoon, his body was laid to rest in the McLaughlin family cemetery, the service being held from the home…

The deceased was a son of the late Hugh and Nancy Ratliff McLaughlin… Mr. McLaughlin married Miss Grace Scruggs, who survives. Their children are Clyde, Earl and Junior; Mrs. Janice Dunn, Mrs. Ellet Gragg and Opal.

– – –

R. L. Nottingham, aged 84, son of Adam and Henrietta Nottingham, lifelong residents of Pocahontas County, died Thursday, March 25, 1948, of a heart attack in Columbus Ohio, at the home of a daughter, Mrs. Arta L. Chappius, with whom he had lived for several years.

He was loved by all who knew him, especially the children in the neighborhood where he lived in his last years.