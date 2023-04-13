This week, I am just talking TRASH. Online payments can be made by going to the Town of Marlinton Homepage.

§ 92.029 Special Pick-Ups:

(A) The town will offer two special pick-ups per year for large items and rubbish that is too large for the garbage truck: one – the second week in April and one – the last week of October. The homeowner, renter or business will be assessed an additional fee set by the Town Council from time-to-time per pick-up based on the quantity of rubbish.

Additional fees are $20-25, based on the town paying $72.25 per ton at the landfill.

(B) The town will furnish leaf bags to residents and businesses and pick up the same at no additional fee or cost.

§ 92.030 Dumpsters:

(A) There may be times the town will, at its discretion, place a dumpster at a location, due to health reasons or safety factors affecting citizens or employees and will follow the guidelines of the classes of garbage for rates.

(B) At the council’s discretion, the town may place a dumpster in certain areas of the town to accommodate several businesses and/or residences from one holding area. In these instances, each business and/or residence will be assessed individual fees based on their classification.

§ 92.031 Residential Garbage Fee:

From and after the effective date of this subchapter, the residential garbage collection fee is set by Council from time-to-time per bi-monthly billing (every two months). Note: The Town will consider a rate increase when Landfill charges increase.

