Thursday, March 25, 1948

FIELD NOTES

Grey K. Woods, of Dunmore, reports a good view of a magnificent bald eagle, winging its way from the Alleghany to Shavers Cheat Mountain.

– – –

J. O. Kellison was up from Lobelia on Saturday. He brought along a grey fox to prove bounty. This was the 17th for him this season. He favors starting the bounty on February 1 instead of March 1, as such little side jobs like plowing, sugar making and lambing time leave little chance for the farmer to do his full public duty by killing off foxes.

– – –

A couple or three times a week, Fred Burns takes a load of logs in his 10-ton truck up Philadelphia way to Valley Forge. These logs are being used to build cabins like General George Washington wintered his army in away back in 1777. The old campsite is now a public park. The logs are being cut on Spruce Flat.

– – –

H. M. Hefner, of Beard, is a World War II veteran with his feet on the ground, making an honest living on the old home farm. He is a natural born naturalist, taking particular interest in game animals and game fish. For several years deer have been coming each spring to eat in his wheat field. As long as the number was no more than three, Mr. Hefner took pride and delight in their presence. However, this year, there are nine head of deer in a herd coming regularly each day to feed in the green growing wheat. This is getting to be just a few too many, with the market price of wheat still promising to be well above the two dollar bushel mark.

– – –

Over on Cochran Creek, at last report, Fred Trainer, Forrest Dean and Orland Gum had checked in with nine wildcats and eleven foxes. In their hunting, they have found three dead deer; all killed by varmints with a bite across the back of their necks.

– – –

A subscriber came forward with a report of no less than three flocks of wild turkeys along the long creek on which he lives. The other morning out in the hillside meadow in plain sight of the house, a fine old turkey gobbler was gobbling and strutting to beat the band, before his harem of a half dozen admiring hens. No, gentle reader, the name and address is not available upon application.

– – –

Jesse Collins works on the railroad between Boyer and Hosterman on the section. Along during the deep snows of January, he was shoveling snow off the track when he noticed a big wildcat coming toward him, running the rails. When the varmint got up to the man, it crouched as if to jump on him. Mr. Collins then went up and came down with the heavy snow shovel. He did not need to strike twice – the big bobcat was dead. Later the same week, two more wildcats were seen by the section force, traveling along the mountainside. It was guessed that starvation had driven the varmints out to seek for food in the daylight.

– – –

One day last fall, Jesse Moore, of Cass, heard his dog baying and on going for to see found he was barking up a hollow tree. Thinking there was a rabbit or a squirrel in the tree, Mr. Moore cut a green stick to see if he could punch him out. Instead of a game animal coming out, a buzzing of bees was heard. The stick was all sticky with honey. On cutting the tree, 50 pounds of the nicest honey was had.

DURBIN – One of the Eighth Grade graduates of the Durbin School this year is Marvin Lewis Halterman, son of Mrs. Tressie Lambert, of Thornwood. He has the unusual record of never having been absent nor tardy during all the years he has attended school. Marvin lives seven miles from the schoolhouse, riding the bus to and from the school each day.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred McNeel, of Hillsboro, a daughter, named Elizabeth Edgar McNeel.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Devon Johnson, of Washington, D. C., a daughter, named Delores Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Morgan, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Barbara Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Keiver Jordan, of Buckeye, a daughter, named Cynthia Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Carlisle Wade, of Fairmont, a daughter, named Libby Jane.

DEATHS

Mrs. C. M. (Emma) Stover, aged 84 years, died at the home of her son, W. W. Addleman, in Marlinton, Friday, March 19, 1948… Funeral service was held in the home by Rev. E. M. Carlson, of the Marlinton Methodist Church, and interment was made in the family plat in Mountain View Cemetery beside the grave of her husband, who preceded her in death several years ago…

– – –

Mrs. Frances Ann Hayes Jameson, aged 75 years, wife of G. F. Jameson, died at her home at Auto, in Greenbrier County, March 17, 1948… On Friday afternoon, the funeral was held from the Methodist Church of Renick, with burial in the Renick Cemetery…. The deceased was a daughter of the late Abram Hayes, of Hillsboro…

– – –

Mrs. Salina V. Wamsley, aged 85 years, died at her home on Caesar Mountain February 18, 1948. On Monday, the funeral service was held at the Emmanuel Church near Lobelia. The deceased was the daughter of the late George Washington McCoy and Iby Lewis McCoy. She was married to Samuel Wamsley April 3, 1886…

JUST FOR FUN

A woman teacher in trying to explain the meaning of the word “slowly,” illustrated it by walking across the floor.

When she asked the class to tell her how she walked, she nearly fainted when a boy in the class shouted: “Bow-legged.”

– – –

Man: I wonder why we can’t save anything?

Wife: It’s the neighbors, dear. They are always doing something we can’t afford.

– – –

Soldier on a bus: Madam, will you please get off my foot?

Madam: Why don’t you put your foot where it belongs?

Soldier: Don’t tempt me, lady, don’t tempt me.