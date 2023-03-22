The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent

Casey Elizabeth Crabtree tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein she pleaded guilty to the felony offenses in Count I and Count III of the indictment, forgery; and guilty to the felony offenses in Count II and Count IV of the indictment, uttering. The state agreed to dismiss Counts V through XIII, six forgery and four uttering. The agreement relates that Crabtree is to pay restitution in the amount of $5,494.77 to the victim in 12 installments of $457.90 per month beginning the month of the entry of the guilty plea order. Counts V through XIII were dismissed with prejudice. Sentencing and disposition is set for May 4.

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Colin Alexander Chaplin, 21, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to Count I, grand larceny, a felony; and to Count II, burglary, a felony. The state agreed to dismiss a different grand larceny case with prejudice; and burglary without prejudice. According to the plea agreement, Chaplin will enter the drug court program and, if he successfully completes the program, he may withdraw his plea and the charges will be reduced to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.

Eli Pritt, 22, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to the felony offenses of grand larceny and burglary. Adjudication was deferred, and Pritt is to enter the Southeastern Regional Drug Court Program. The court dismissed Count I of the indictment.

In a pretrial status hearing in the case the State vs Franklin Monroe Cook, 64, of Caldwell, defense counsel related that the State had sent a large amount of discovery, which needed to be worked through, and asked that the trial be moved to the next term of court. The parties have indicated that a jury trial will take at least five days.

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Adam Harwell, 36, of Marlinton wherein defense counsel related that they need addition time to prepare. The matter moved to the next term of court.

A pre-trial status hearing was held in the case the State vs Skylar Tincher, 23, of Buckeye wherein defense counsel related that they need additional time to prepare. The matter is moved to the next term of court.

A pre-trial status hearing was held in the case the State vs Daniel C. Good, 32, of Durbin, wherein defense counsel related that they need additional time to prepare. The matter is moved to the next term of court.

A pretrial status hearing was held in the case the State vs Steven K. Bennett, 48, of Green Bank, wherein defense counsel related that they need additional time to prepare. The matter is moved to the next term of court.

A pretrial status hearing in the case the State vs Patrick Butler, II, 36, of Slaty Fork, was continued as the defendant, who is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, was not advised of the change of the hearing date. The matter is moved to the next term of court.

A pretrial status hearing in the case the State vs Ralph Jeffrey McLaughlin was continued as the defendant, who is the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, was not advised of the change of the hearing date. Defense counsel advised that the parties are ready to schedule a change of plea hearing.

In the case the State vs Francess Darlene Fisher, 29, of Marlinton, defense counsel advised the court that the parties are in plea negotiations. Fisher waived her right to a speedy trial and the matter is set for May 10.