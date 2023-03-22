Thursday, March 21, 1973

HIGH WIND

March upheld its reputation for changeable weather last week. Temperatures rose to a high 78 on Thursday. Thursday and Friday brought heavy rain, raising the streams. Friday night, the wind started. Saturday and Sunday brought snow and wind. The Observatory clocked the wind at 64 miles per hour. It snapped some cables and damaged the Reber scope at the entrance to the Observatory. Trees and poles were blown down in all parts of the county, with telephone and electric service out for varying times. Some corncribs and outbuildings were blown over, canopies torn from trailers, etc.

U. S. Post Office

Mrs. Kathlyn F. Collins has been appointed postmaster of Frank, and Miss Fay E. Burner has been appointed postmaster of Bartow, it was announced by William F. Bolger, Regional Postmaster General for the Eastern Region of the U. S. Postal Service…

Home Demonstration Club

Our Mountain Heritage was the topic of Edray Homemakers Club at the home of Mrs. W. R. Kellison March 14.

Mrs. Ward Barlow presented a most interesting lesson. At first, she asked each member to give a word or phrase they remembered hearing their grandparents use. Some given were: “Fetch, down yonder, heerd, afreared, cowcumber.” Some of the phrases go back to Anglo Saxon times, such as “I’m going to redd up the kitchen,” meaning to put in order. Words meaning a large number such as “catching a whole slew of fish,” or “ there was a sight of folks at the meeting,” were used by our older mountain people.

Folks songs were their poetry and the tales were their prose, handed down by word of mouth from one generation to the other and “tangled up” by the imagination of each storyteller…

Heritage Crafts included basket making, chair bottoms, spinning, soap making, hooked and braided rugs and many others. Several old quilts were on display. The “Log Cabin” and “Crazy Quilt,” which were more than 100 years old, belong to Mrs. Lee Carter and now belong to Mrs. Ward Barlow. Miss Kathleen Hoover had “Drunkard’s Path.” Other patterns were “Calico” and “Broomstick…”

We, West Virginians, are proud, or should be, that we are the real and pure Appalachian people, and the image that some writers and observers say about us “jest ain’t so…”

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. and Mrs. Oran McLaughlin, of Marlinton, wish to announce the engagement of their only daughter, Priscilla Lane, to Eugene Ray Kramer, the son of Mrs. Mable Kramer, and the late Lee W. Kramer, of Marlinton.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Jackson, of Dunmore, a son.

DEATHS

Henry Hamilton Brown, 95, of Arbovale; a member of the Nazarene Church at Frank, a farmer and lifelong resident of Pocahontas County. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Winfred McElwee, 82, of Dunmore, a son of the late Bernard and Molly Siple McElwee… He was a member of the Methodist Church and a retired bus driver. Burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

– – –

Frank McCarty, 57, of Frost, a son of the late Lanty McCarty and Tabytha Bowers McCarty. He was a member of the United Methodist church. Burial in the Frost Cemetery.